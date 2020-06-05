Spices Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)48.00-41.46789.003100028000-
Madikeri(Kar)31.0082.35100.002721025785-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00NC128.002185124759-
CorrianderSeed
Chhabra(Raj)23.20-22.6753.2044065070-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Merta City(Raj)373.001410.12444.901215013900-22.12
DryChillies
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.00-11.1164.001250012500-
Dahod(Guj)7.40-47.14137.20177501750047.92
Sindhanur(Kar)7.00-68.18186.007800700011.43
Garlic
Parimpore(JK)27.00440180.5020009500-47.37
Rajasamand(Raj)15.00-79.3187.50600012000-
Tumkur(Kar)6.00-14.29129.0070006000-
Bolpur(WB)5.002512.2064007800-3.03
Asansol(WB)4.20-7.89168.0366005700-37.74
Lakhimpur(UP)3.50-30135.905700569091.92
Nautnava(UP)3.005042.0062006250-
Sahiyapur(UP)3.002049.305650567034.52
Bijnaur(UP)2.50NC11.7062256220-
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-3.85119.405745574085.32
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.50-10.7155.7062156300-
Basti(UP)2.10-3099.605660566039.75
Gadaura(UP)2.0033.33266.3075007500240.91
Gopiganj(UP)2.00233.334.6055005250292.86
Fatehpur(UP)1.8038.4630.305730577019.38
Rudauli(UP)1.40-6.6723.3057605720-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC156.0022502250-46.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC24.806470647050.47
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0042.8627.405640564538.40
Maigalganj(UP)0.8014.2922.5056505540-
Akbarpur(UP)0.8033.3322.505620565019.57
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC74.803250031500-8.45
Manathavady(Ker)0.60-14.2953.703100031000-4.62
Soanf
Merta City(Raj)105.30-105.305500--26.67
Dhansura(Guj)3.002005.5050005500-28.57
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)45.00136.841600.0053005213-18.45
Erode(TN)23.40-39.554050.9752105208-15.68
Coimbatore(TN)0.60-4010.4052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)1.40-7533.001100011000NC
Published on June 05, 2020
