Spices Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Sami(Guj)0.80-1.606000--
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)90.0087.5879.002800031000-
Kadur(Kar)3.00-408.002250023000-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC43.003050027500NC
Taliparamba(Ker)0.80NC31.603000028000-1.64
CorrianderSeed
Arasikere(Kar)5.00-5.005988--
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)51.30-73.471140.101085010385-26.19
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)27.2085.0356.801031512545-21.59
Dhrol(Guj)8.50672.7312.601065012700-25.00
Sami(Guj)3.30-8.3388.701212512250-20.49
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.5087.514.101060010400-32.91
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)52.00420324.00165001650078.38
Garlic
Kota(Raj)524.00-31.51878.504850450015.48
Bangalore(Kar)200.0075.446104.0070009550NC
Solan(HP)63.00650102.6050005000-16.67
Barhaj(UP)46.00-14.812418.0059805950117.45
Lucknow(UP)29.0016642.005800580065.71
Narsinghgarh(MP)23.80-15.9109.104800490026.32
Etah(UP)20.00-25.93266.004550440016.07
Parimpore(JK)9.00-66.67189.50105002000176.32
Jaunpur(UP)9.00102520.5056505450-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)8.00-38.46210.5055007000-21.43
Kopaganj(UP)6.80-22.7386.1056755660157.95
Davangere(Kar)6.00-45.4528.0028003000-
Chandausi(UP)5.002573.5062206230-
Chorichora(UP)5.00-9.09135.8056005680319.48
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)4.4091.3283.7032003500-41.82
Agra(UP)3.5075129.505700574042.50
Bharthna(UP)3.504056.005300530032.50
Milak(UP)3.20-2089.1062306340-
Sahiyapur(UP)3.00NC52.305600565033.33
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.60-38.119.9046804500-
Kosikalan(UP)2.604122.005745574585.32
Devariya(UP)2.50-28.5798.6055405540135.74
Rasda(UP)2.502556.5055105510-
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010022.0086008600-
Shillong(Meh)2.0010087.9045006200-33.33
Bareilly(UP)2.00-506.0062508750-
Meerut(UP)2.00-2014.5062706470136.60
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2038.005750567512.75
Balrampur(UP)2.0066.6742.0058005600123.08
Barabanki(UP)2.0053.8586.305810580041.71
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-5537.205775535036.20
Rudauli(UP)1.8028.5725.1058105760-
Hardoi(UP)1.70-19.0581.6056105700-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606029.005620564037.91
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.50-59.4649.4025003200-
Maigalganj(UP)1.5087.524.0057005650-
Ajuha(UP)1.502534.505650560091.53
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC44.305750568088.52
Saharanpur(UP)1.40-41.6748.806460645050.76
Shamli(UP)1.4055.5622.3062906475124.64
Jasra(UP)1.20NC4.7057005600-
Raibareilly(UP)1.202019.0059505950124.53
Achalda(UP)1.202050.2055005500-
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-38.8931.405760573020.00
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC157.0022502250-46.43
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-5017.5062006170117.54
Gadaura(UP)1.00-50267.3075007500240.91
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC21.3056305560154.75
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC25.806315647046.86
Paliakala(UP)1.0042.8621.305740570095.90
Fatehabad(Har)0.80NC15.8040004500-38.46
Dadri(UP)0.80-46.6746.9060506000-
Kullu(HP)0.70-302.3035003500-
Utraula(UP)0.7016.673.4058255500-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-2551.9056805660102.86
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-2523.105650562020.21
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)66.001550430.00650065008.33
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.80-1.802340--
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC75.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Palanpur(Guj)32.002809.0933.1078878500-24.89
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)8.6038.7114.8038954145-35.14
Siddhpur(Guj)2.64-65.2212.9845624115-31.00
Turmeric
Erode(TN)32.0436.924115.0553935210-12.72
Bangalore(Kar)8.006068.0090009000-20.00
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)21.501435.7176.001100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC44.00151001430033.63
Published on June 08, 2020
