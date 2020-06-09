Spices Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:32:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)278.20103.961424.001100010499-
Tharad(Guj)117.80-235.6011755--
BlackPepper
Madikeri(Kar)61.0096.77161.002682927210-
Somvarpet(Kar)27.0028.57352.00300003009515.38
Gonikappal(Kar)22.00-75.56901.002800028000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC30.602800028000-3.45
Taliparamba(Ker)0.80NC32.403000030000-1.64
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)37.0094.741674.0080008000-12.09
Narsinghgarh(MP)15.7010.5663.405300400021.84
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Tharad(Guj)284.205700400.101275012512-9.19
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)192.50275.241332.601145010850-22.11
Thara(Guj)67.2082.41447.421300012578-12.62
Halvad(Guj)27.34296.23726.181255011900-16.89
Dasada Patadi(Guj)2.703505.101221513962-13.21
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.606.6715.701090010600-31.01
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.20-1.8011725--24.11
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.0213.339.541098211118-25.23
Mathania(Raj)0.70-92.7810.401145011500-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)37.00-28.85361.00165001650078.38
Dahod(Guj)14.5095.95151.70170001775041.67
Sindhanur(Kar)5.00-28.57191.009500780035.71
Kurnool(AP)2.00-35.48128.105056559912.08
Shiggauv(Kar)2.00-2.0024100--
Garlic
Kota(Raj)487.50-6.972366.005000485019.05
Bangalore(Kar)183.00-8.56287.0070007000NC
Sehore(MP)54.0066.1586.5052114000-
Barhaj(UP)44.00-4.352462.0059805980117.45
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)35.0094.44109.0062506250-
Ghiraur(UP)35.00-41.67192.4044004600363.16
Narsinghgarh(MP)32.5036.55141.605000480031.58
Pune(Mah)26.00NC4066.0065005250116.67
Lucknow(UP)25.00-13.79667.005860580067.43
Gorakhpur(UP)22.50501098.5056855650-
Ghaziabad(UP)13.0062.5125.0062606550-
Faizabad(UP)11.00746.1569.7056005600-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)10.00127.27293.7032003200-41.82
Parimpore(JK)9.00NC198.501050010500176.32
Kalapipal(MP)7.50-75.8148.004000450081.82
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.00-12.5217.5065005500-7.14
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)6.50-56.67251.5045003500125.00
Aurangabad(Mah)6.0010050.0050005750-
Nimbahera(Raj)4.50-97.43179.5038005900-
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-10159.205660564042.39
Sahiyapur(UP)4.505056.805600560033.33
Ballia(UP)4.00-33.33102.505500552080.92
Basti(UP)4.0090.48103.605600566038.27
Chandausi(UP)4.00-2077.5062256220-
Bharthna(UP)4.0014.2960.005250530031.25
Chorichora(UP)4.00-20139.8056805600325.47
Bijnaur(UP)3.504015.2062106225-
Meerut(UP)3.507518.0061706270132.83
Lakhimpur(UP)3.50NC139.405740570066.86
Palakkad(Ker)3.005025.0091008600-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2954.005850575056.00
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29132.505710570042.75
Rasda(UP)3.002059.5054805510-
Gondal(UP)2.801255.0056005600-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.6073.3352.0025002500-
Kosikalan(UP)2.60NC124.605750574585.48
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.50-3.8522.4046804680-
Bareilly(UP)2.5019.0533.206235626078.14
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC77.006000584051.52
Sultanpur(UP)2.502540.505750575012.75
Mathura(UP)2.504.1798.005650590043.04
Balrampur(UP)2.502544.5056005800115.38
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.20120125.4042002800100.00
Saharanpur(UP)2.2057.1451.006300646047.02
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.10-12.522.60100001000033.33
Gadaura(UP)2.00100269.3074007500236.36
Devariya(UP)2.00-20100.6055455540135.96
Barabanki(UP)2.00NC88.305850581042.68
Gopiganj(UP)2.00NC6.6050005500257.14
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.70-3265.205700570065.22
Jhansi(UP)1.60NC44.0052405250129.32
Hardoi(UP)1.60-5.8883.2056305610-
Rudauli(UP)1.60-11.1126.7058205810-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6745.705755575088.69
Fatehpur(UP)1.3018.1832.705750576019.79
Ajuha(UP)1.30-13.3335.805650565091.53
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-70102.8042507700112.50
Kasganj(UP)1.202022.5056205630154.30
Partaval(UP)1.20-2014.9056255610212.50
Shamli(UP)1.20-14.2923.5063006290125.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.00-23.0839.4350006000-28.57
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC12.0050005500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC18.102300021000NC
Shillong(Meh)1.00-5088.9050004500-25.93
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC18.5061506200115.79
Jasra(UP)1.00-16.675.7057005700-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-33.3325.0057005700-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC26.806275631545.93
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-16.6720.0059005950122.64
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-37.530.005630562038.16
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6751.2055005500-
Dadri(UP)1.002547.9060506050-
Naanpara(UP)1.002515.2056505650151.11
Bhuntar(HP)0.80-0.805500--
Suratgarh(Raj)0.8033.339.9045404800-
Utraula(UP)0.8014.294.2057005825-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-2022.105760574096.59
Bahraich(UP)0.70-12.530.705610565078.10
Vadhvan(Guj)0.60-45.459.3062507000-
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.105.9755.4037503750-14.77
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-93.94434.00650065008.33
Nimbahera(Raj)3.30135.715.4042634500-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.0033.3361.0030750302504.24
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)1.1083.3354.803100031000-4.62
Soanf
Merta City(Raj)89.10-15.38194.4057005500-24.00
Halvad(Guj)69.00-45.16572.7246504250-19.13
Tharad(Guj)42.70-42.704540--
Thara(Guj)28.5032.56127.9060624938-28.68
Siddhpur(Guj)4.7379.1717.7148024562-27.37
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.60-75.9273.8045505087-33.09
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)2.50-2.504050--
Turmeric
Erode(TN)46.7045.764208.4552595393-14.89
Perundurai(TN)26.00-42.221652.0051895300-20.16
Jangipur(WB)14.00-70.83610.0063106635-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-62.574.0090009000-20.00
Salem(TN)2.78-84.29219.1658806545-31.23
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)7.40-65.5890.801100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC46.00151001510033.63
Published on June 09, 2020
