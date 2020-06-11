Spices Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:27:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kadiri(Guj)18.00-36.006875--
CorrianderSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-73.9118.3046054830-30.80
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.30-3519.001030010200-34.81
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-5028.401107511000-27.56
Garlic
Lucknow(UP)36.0024.14732.005800586065.71
Barhaj(UP)36.00-102538.0060005980118.18
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0016.67151.0062406250-
Asansol(WB)4.70-6177.7362006200-41.51
Sahiyapur(UP)3.50-12.564.305600560033.33
Gopiganj(UP)3.20609.8052005000271.43
Basti(UP)2.5025108.105660566039.75
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-16.67144.905800575068.60
Sultanpur(UP)2.502545.005900590015.69
Kosikalan(UP)2.404.35129.305750574085.48
Nautnava(UP)2.00-33.3347.0061006200-
Rasda(UP)2.00-42.8665.0054805475-
Ajuha(UP)1.502538.505660566091.86
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC47.5055005500111.54
Rudauli(UP)1.50NC29.7058505850-
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.40NC68.005800575068.12
Kasganj(UP)1.202024.7055405630150.68
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC159.0022502450-46.43
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.338.9056005675124.00
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6753.4055005500-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-1030.905650563038.65
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-11.1111.6052004540-
Dadri(UP)0.80NC49.5061006050-
Halahali(Tri)0.70-0.7019000--
Lalganj(UP)0.70-22.224.6057005900-
Akbarpur(UP)0.7016.6724.405650565020.21
Kullu(HP)0.60-14.293.6037003400-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2516.6056205650149.78
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC94.902800028000-17.16
Manathavady(Ker)1.202057.003200031000-1.54
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC77.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Kadiri(Guj)2.50-2.504625--
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)53.0039.471834.0054695499-15.85
Erode(TN)25.4536.14296.7553365188-13.64
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
