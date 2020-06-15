Spices Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC45.002950030500-3.28
Garlic
Asansol(WB)4.00-11.11186.23100006200-5.66
Sahiyapur(UP)2.70869.505600560033.33
Soharatgarh(UP)1.4055.5632.305625565038.04
Rudauli(UP)1.20-2030.9059005850-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC161.0022502250-46.43
Kullu(HP)0.60-255.0045004000-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC96.202850028000-15.68
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC78.803250032500-8.45
Manathavady(Ker)0.70-3058.703200032000-1.54
Turmeric
Erode(TN)53.3152.144473.4553145389-14.00
Perundurai(TN)22.00-68.572018.0052695299-18.93
Published on June 15, 2020
