Spices Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Asansol(WB)3.80-5190.031050010000-0.94
Rudauli(UP)1.4016.6732.3058605900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC29.806150618543.02
Published on June 16, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
