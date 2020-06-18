Spices Prices

as on : 18-06-2020 10:43:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-16.67150.405900580071.01
Rudauli(UP)1.40NC33.7058605860-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC19.1023500230002.17
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
