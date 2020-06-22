Spices Prices

as on : 22-06-2020 11:16:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC18.502650028500-19.70
Garlic
Rudauli(UP)1.507.1435.2056005860-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC20.1023500235002.17
Published on June 22, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
