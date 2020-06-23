Spices Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)32.00-47.54994.003164030005-
Channagiri(Kar)3.00506.002976528673-2.79
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC2.003500035500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002531.602900028000NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC19.502650026500-19.70
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.10-15.3820.101115010300-29.43
Savarkundla(Guj)0.60-4029.001085311075-29.01
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)39.00550236.0070006000NC
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-48.391057.003100025000119.08
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)131.00118.336654.0010150950045.00
Ghiraur(UP)40.0060257.4050004500426.32
Pune(Mah)33.0026.924099.0060006500100.00
Barhaj(UP)27.00-30.772604.006200600092.25
Rajasamand(Raj)24.00140121.5060006000-7.69
Parimpore(JK)10.0011.11208.5075001050097.37
Nautnava(UP)5.0015052.0061006100-
Nanjangud(Kar)4.0010011.0070006250-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.5040153.905850590069.57
Gondal(UP)2.8027.2762.4060005600-
Meerut(UP)2.70-1027.7053006185100.00
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC47.505850590014.71
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.002571.605840581069.28
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-33.3371.305760560033.95
Rudauli(UP)1.606.6736.8057105600-
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC40.005800566096.61
Maigalganj(UP)1.4016.6729.0058005750-
Shamli(UP)1.4016.6726.1058906280110.36
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC36.306020583025.42
Achalda(UP)1.20NC55.8055005500-
Gadag(Kar)1.00NC2.0025007000-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC162.0023502250-44.05
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC21.1023500235002.17
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC26.7057205620158.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC30.805750615033.72
Kullu(HP)0.90505.9065004500-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-35.7133.205890562536.66
Jalore(Raj)0.89-73.35911.1528004200-26.32
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)87.00443.75537.006700650011.67
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)1.0042.8659.703200032000-1.54
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC79.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)18.70-74.87391.80655045000.38
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)50.00127.272118.0052405269-19.37
Erode(TN)34.21-35.834541.8752495314-13.55
Kollegal(Kar)18.0038.46798.0050005700-
Bangalore(Kar)4.0030084.0092509000-17.78
Published on June 23, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.