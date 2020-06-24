Spices Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)29.00-9.381023.003100031640-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2032.402900029000NC
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)167.50-57.432610.3052005000-17.46
Bangalore(Kar)41.00156.251814.0079508000-12.64
Bhanvad(Guj)1.50509.50465045006.90
Dhoraji(Guj)0.7016.6719.0050804605-20.38
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)16.1047518.901057511488-
Sanchor(Raj)13.00-52.4012000--
Mathania(Raj)2.5078.5714.301170010900-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.501509.0011500105004.55
Beawar(Raj)1.303054.901225012000-20.97
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)17.006.251074.003100031000119.08
Garlic
Kota(Raj)395.00-20.523258.005500500030.95
Bangalore(Kar)144.009.926798.00101501015045.00
Etah(UP)40.0025372.005050445028.83
Barhaj(UP)23.00-14.812627.006200620092.25
Bandrol(HP)18.802585.7119.5059005500-
Parimpore(JK)9.00-10217.5090007500136.84
Davangere(Kar)8.0010040.0032003000-
Gondal(UP)2.20-21.4364.6060006000-
Karad(Mah)2.0010011.007500350025.00
Rasda(UP)2.0011.1168.8060205500-
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-25133.505710573084.19
Rudauli(UP)1.706.2538.5057905710-
Jasra(UP)1.50507.2058005700-
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.40-3073.005890584070.72
Basti(UP)1.30-62.86112.905900564045.68
Bareilly(UP)1.20-33.3336.206185625076.71
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-33.3372.505800576034.88
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC14.0045004000-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC163.0027002350-35.71
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC17.0060009000361.54
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.0837.306025602025.52
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC31.805850575036.05
Naanpara(UP)0.80-11.1118.3060005620166.67
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.2925.906200562031.91
Kullu(HP)0.70-22.226.6045006500-
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60-2519.6072506000-17.61
Jalore(Raj)0.60-32.58911.7535002800-7.89
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)29.00-3.33134.8041503900-1.19
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.00NC67.0030250307502.54
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC80.803250032500-8.45
Manathavady(Ker)0.60-4060.303200032000-1.54
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)28.9054.55420.7048756550-25.29
Turmeric
Erode(TN)93.58173.554729.0353645249-11.66
Perundurai(TN)36.00-282190.0054995240-15.39
Kollegal(Kar)21.0016.67840.0040005000-
Coimbatore(TN)0.7016.6711.8052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)0.60-80112.601100011000NC
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
