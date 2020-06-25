Spices Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC20.502700026500-18.18
Garlic
Parimpore(JK)36.00300253.5085009000123.68
Bandrol(HP)14.00-25.5333.5065005900-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100165.0022502700-46.43
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-42.86155.905920585071.59
Rudauli(UP)1.60-5.8840.1058205790-
Basti(UP)1.00-23.08113.905900590045.68
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6756.8055005500-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.6773.505900580037.21
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC97.502950028500-13.24
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC81.803150032500-11.27
Published on June 25, 2020
