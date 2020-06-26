Spices Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC21.502700027000-18.18
Garlic
Nautnava(UP)2.00-6054.0061506100-
Rudauli(UP)1.50-6.2541.6058605820-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC57.8055005500-
Published on June 26, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
