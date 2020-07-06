Spices Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)2.00100381.002600026000NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC23.502800028000-15.15
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)223.00113.43029.8050005100-20.63
Rajkot(Guj)45.00-33.821876.2062505970-17.22
Aklera(Raj)12.0010033.2054505250-
Halvad(Guj)6.36-82.81938.506125515025.00
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Merta City(Raj)345.50-7.37790.401240012150-20.51
Rajkot(Guj)12.00-76.922084.201200012400-23.69
Vankaner(Guj)3.80-24154.001170011450-9.30
Rapar(Guj)3.2068.4249.301275011325-
Sami(Guj)0.80-6091.501212512250-20.49
Halvad(Guj)0.60-95.09739.001208512300-19.97
Garlic
Kota(Raj)438.00-6.014621.006500550054.76
Gorakhpur(UP)36.0038.461205.5058705875-
Etah(UP)32.00-20404.005500505040.31
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)30.50238.89311.003500375075.00
Barhaj(UP)26.0018.182713.006370635097.52
Solan(HP)21.38-51.01288.527000700016.67
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-601334.704950470512.50
Parimpore(JK)10.00-44.44290.5090009000136.84
Lucknow(UP)10.00-41.18780.006200600077.14
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.0028.57254.50750077507.14
Bandrol(HP)7.70102.6345.0064006300-
Kopaganj(UP)5.208.3396.1061505700179.55
Etawah(UP)4.00NC352.5057005600-
Chorichora(UP)4.00-38.46159.3058805870340.45
Bolpur(WB)3.60-2815.8010900640065.15
Asansol(WB)3.40-15201.6387008700-24.35
Milak(UP)2.60-7.1497.7062706150-
Shillong(Meh)2.5066.6798.907500750011.11
Azamgarh(UP)2.508.7173.006170610055.22
Meerut(UP)2.5047.0633.4063005875137.74
Mathura(UP)2.50NC111.405600560041.77
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.4033.3378.605850605069.57
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.1172.9546.3560005000-14.29
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010034.00106009600-
Allahabad(UP)2.00-33.3356.006000585060.00
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC58.0058506000-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00NC159.9070006970102.90
Sultanpur(UP)2.0033.3351.005850585014.71
Devariya(UP)2.00-20112.1059955875155.11
Basti(UP)1.60-5.88119.406100610050.62
Hardoi(UP)1.606089.9058005840-
Bharthna(UP)1.60-54.2969.605550520038.75
Rudauli(UP)1.60NC46.3060406040-
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-64.2926.2062505850-
Ajuha(UP)1.502544.2060005900103.39
Dadri(UP)1.50-4056.5059705900-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1451.5070106960129.84
Jasra(UP)1.407510.4061506000-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-12.578.706050593040.70
Gondal(UP)1.20-53.8570.6067006000-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC61.4057005600-
Naanpara(UP)1.2010020.1058006000157.78
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50170.0023502250-44.05
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC22.1024000235004.35
Sultanpur(Pun)1.00NC6.0050002000-
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC12.009500950058.33
Amroha(UP)1.00-1.006180--
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-23.0832.8069506880-
Mirzapur(UP)1.00-33.3384.006350625060.35
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC32.806200585044.19
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0066.6736.006150618042.69
Kannauj(UP)1.0042.866.6058005500-
Paliakala(UP)0.90-1026.5070206990105.87
Suratgarh(Raj)0.8033.3313.6062005200-
Kasganj(UP)0.80-2027.5054805720147.96
Balrampur(UP)0.80-2052.1066006000153.85
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70-655.4055006000292.86
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3040.806120605027.50
Utraula(UP)0.7016.677.7068005800-
Vadhvan(Guj)0.60NC11.1072507250-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC8.70125001340050.60
Faizabad(UP)0.60-2571.1070006500-
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-2522.4058005800118.87
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-14.2927.206900626046.81
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)9.70-3.96159.1039504100-5.95
Rajkot(Guj)4.50-70389.304550445012.21
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC101.402950029500-13.24
Manathavady(Ker)1.10NC62.503100032000-4.62
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC84.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)2.26-92.5605.1244004500-23.48
Turmeric
Erode(TN)46.769.355175.2552495015-13.55
Perundurai(TN)10.00-88.512488.0053775399-17.26
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC56.00141001430024.78
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.296.80144001530037.14
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.