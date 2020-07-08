Spices Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:00:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC46.002850029500-6.56
Taliparamba(Ker)1.00NC34.402900030000-4.92
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)15.00-251911.2056055400-25.76
Halvad(Guj)11.1475.16949.645650612515.31
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)112.70-28.942399.601184011200-20.54
Rajkot(Guj)14.0027.272109.201207512000-23.21
Vankaner(Guj)8.00100166.001180011500-21.33
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)6.70-4.2970.50974010730-33.83
Halvad(Guj)5.0065.56747.021225012375-18.87
Beawar(Raj)1.30-40.9158.401225011750-20.97
Becharaji(Guj)0.80-2.1011605--12.08
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.8014.2921.601120011200-29.11
Mathania(Raj)0.60-7614.901184011700-
Garlic
Piplya(MP)162.50-162.505000--
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00-14.291270.5058755880-
Barhaj(UP)28.0016.672765.006300637044.00
Etah(UP)20.00-37.5424.005550550032.14
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC326.5080009000110.53
Rajkot(Guj)11.00-451365.705625540027.84
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)10.0011.11330.003500400075.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.00NC272.50750075007.14
Kopaganj(UP)6.8013.33108.9061456145179.32
Nautnava(UP)5.0015065.0059005900-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.7020.51398.8050003750212.50
Etawah(UP)4.50-25363.0058005700-
Chorichora(UP)4.5028.57167.3058755885340.07
Sorabha(Kar)4.0033.3335.0092009000-
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29148.505560555032.38
Mathura(UP)2.8012114.205600560041.77
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67178.506150615036.36
Chandausi(UP)2.502596.7062306210-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.5013.6483.305900595071.01
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.3227.4750.4970007000NC
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010037.0096009600-23.81
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-20164.4069706950102.03
Sahiyapur(UP)2.002582.306150615033.70
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2055.506000590017.65
Devariya(UP)2.00-20116.605980599018.42
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-10139.305700565083.87
Rasda(UP)1.80-1070.6060406020-
Saharanpur(UP)1.60-2062.206020602040.49
Jhansi(UP)1.50-6.2550.305565556065.13
Basti(UP)1.4040121.806100610050.62
Barabanki(UP)1.40-12.597.606250610052.44
Naanpara(UP)1.404022.5056005800148.89
Rudauli(UP)1.407.6949.0061106120-
Hardoi(UP)1.303092.2056405700-
Maigalganj(UP)1.2033.3334.9069006900-
Balrampur(UP)1.202054.3070006500169.23
Kannauj(UP)1.20207.8058005800-
Jalore(Raj)1.1516.16913.896500450071.05
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC172.0024502450-71.84
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC23.1024000240004.35
Jasra(UP)1.00-33.3312.9061506150-
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-33.3327.2062006250-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC34.806260625045.58
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6762.4057005700-
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6718.1059005875227.78
Ajuha(UP)1.00-33.3345.2060506000105.08
Shamli(UP)1.00-16.6730.2062356215122.68
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.672.2063006250266.28
Ghaziabad(UP)0.90-93.57151.9061506240-
Gondal(UP)0.80-11.1172.3069006900-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2042.6061556150-5.60
Kasganj(UP)0.80-2029.3056005540153.39
Paliakala(UP)0.80-2028.3069906970102.02
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.679.40110001250032.53
Utraula(UP)0.7016.679.0070007000-
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC71.7071007000-
Unnao(UP)0.60-4010.5057005650128.00
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC27.807050690050.00
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)15.00200409.304600450013.44
Piplya(MP)6.00-6.004350--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.30-40.9172.80445043251.14
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.002072.5031250312505.93
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC104.002950029500-11.68
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC86.803150031500-8.70
Manathavady(Ker)0.707.6963.853100031000-4.62
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)7.00209.73612.1245504400-20.87
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.90-89.5315.7040553895-32.47
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)41.00127.782606.0050995299-22.50
Erode(TN)37.3379.565291.4952725062-8.38
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC60.00138001380016.95
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC8.00134001440027.62
Published on July 08, 2020
