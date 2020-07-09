Spices Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:14:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC24.502900028000-14.71
Taliparamba(Ker)1.00NC35.402900029000-7.94
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.806.6734.752900029000-3.33
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)200.00-10.313229.8050005000-15.97
Rajkot(Guj)60.003001971.2056505605-25.17
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-68.751918.0079007950-13.19
Aklera(Raj)6.00-2547.2055005900-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-23.089.90675047507.14
Choubepur(UP)0.70NC1.409775978530.33
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-6011.605000455014.94
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)170.6051.382570.201315011840-13.49
Rajkot(Guj)60.00328.572169.201209512075-23.08
Dhrol(Guj)16.40507.4142.50106659540-24.89
Halvad(Guj)14.22184.4761.241237512250-18.85
Vankaner(Guj)10.0025176.001175011800-21.67
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)7.105.9777.60102559740-30.33
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50-2535.001077811380-27.95
Bhanvad(Guj)1.5015011.1011500115004.55
Siddhpur(Guj)1.48-1.4811195--19.90
Beawar(Raj)0.70-46.1559.101225012250-20.97
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-90401.00167501650081.08
Garlic
Kota(Raj)417.00-4.795038.006500650062.50
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)90.00-14.29257.0087507800372.97
Rajkot(Guj)36.50231.821402.205250562519.32
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)35.00-28.5784.0085001000013.33
Bangalore(Kar)34.00-70.437289.009250850032.14
Gorakhpur(UP)27.00-101297.5058805875-
Barhaj(UP)24.00-14.292789.006300630044.00
Solan(HP)20.45-4.35308.9770007000-12.50
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC344.50105008000176.32
Etah(UP)18.00-10442.005600555033.33
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)11.5015341.5040003500100.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.00NC281.50750075007.14
Kopaganj(UP)6.20-8.82115.1061456145179.32
Etawah(UP)4.00-11.11367.00582558009.91
Chorichora(UP)4.00-11.11171.3058805875340.45
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC104.9075007500-16.67
Mathura(UP)3.007.14117.205600560031.76
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.901628.00120001000060.00
Ballia(UP)2.502518.5060606050256.47
Kosikalan(UP)2.5038.89141.805550570079.03
Agra(UP)2.50-16.67151.005570556034.22
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.10-1685.405950590072.46
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20180.506155615036.47
Basti(UP)2.0042.86123.806100610028.15
Nautnava(UP)2.00-6067.0058505900-
Saharanpur(UP)2.002564.206250602035.28
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.80-22.4152.2950007000-28.57
Lakhimpur(UP)1.80-10166.206980697043.92
Devariya(UP)1.60-20118.206160598021.98
Maigalganj(UP)1.502536.4069006900-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-2587.506685655037.13
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-2583.806150615032.97
Rasda(UP)1.50-16.6772.1060456040-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2554.606980696055.11
Jhansi(UP)1.40-6.6751.705570556564.79
Barabanki(UP)1.40NC99.00650062507.44
Jasra(UP)1.303014.2061006150-
Rudauli(UP)1.30-7.1450.3062106110-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-74.47400.0050005000212.50
Robertsganj(UP)1.205042.006400641023.31
Hardoi(UP)1.20-7.6993.4058005640-
Choubepur(UP)1.10103.3062756300264.83
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5038.0096009600-23.81
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC173.0023502450-72.99
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC24.102300024000NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC35.806450626050.00
Achalda(UP)1.00NC63.4056505700-
Meerut(UP)1.00-5036.4068006500156.60
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.678.8058005800-
Dadri(UP)1.00NC58.5060505970-
Ghaziabad(UP)0.90NC152.8063006150-
Amroha(UP)0.80-202.8062306220-
Kasganj(UP)0.80NC30.105620560031.92
Raibareilly(UP)0.8033.3323.205810580027.41
Shamli(UP)0.80-2031.0062906235124.64
Naanpara(UP)0.70-5023.2056005600148.89
Akbarpur(UP)0.7016.6728.507050705050.00
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-2514.2062006200-
Halahali(Tri)0.60-14.291.301900019000-
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.299.6070007000-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)18.0020427.304500460010.97
Kota(Raj)9.20-5.15168.30420039505.00
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.90-502.7038752340-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC87.803250031500-5.80
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)11.2060623.3243754550-23.91
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)36.00-12.22678.0053735099-18.33
Erode(TN)32.83-12.055357.1551175272-11.49
ChiliRed
Ramanujganj(Cht)5.00-10.00600--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC62.00138001380016.95
Published on July 09, 2020
