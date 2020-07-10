Spices Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:19:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC35.552900029000-3.33
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)70.0016.672041.2057005650-24.50
Halvad(Guj)19.5075.04969.1456005650-11.11
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC10.60100001000025.00
Sultanpur(UP)2.0066.6715.7093008550-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.505011.40675067507.14
Jafarganj(UP)1.00-28.573.9086108600-
Choubepur(UP)0.60-14.292.009780977530.40
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)172.100.882742.301152513150-24.18
Rajkot(Guj)60.00NC2229.201225012095-22.10
Halvad(Guj)11.78-17.16773.021245012375-18.36
Amreli(Guj)4.80-35.1440.101187512810-
Sami(Guj)4.10192.8697.001250012375-17.36
DryChillies
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-2511.001250018700-
Garlic
Ghiraur(UP)80.0014.29457.4058005600510.53
Agra(UP)40.001500191.005550557033.73
Rajkot(Guj)30.50-16.441432.705375525022.16
Barhaj(UP)30.00252819.006200630041.71
Etah(UP)24.0033.33466.005650560034.52
Rajasamand(Raj)23.00-4.17144.5060006000-7.69
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC362.501050010500176.32
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.00NC290.50750075007.14
Kopaganj(UP)5.80-6.45120.9061506145179.55
Bolpur(WB)3.702.7819.50107001090062.12
Mathura(UP)3.00NC120.205500560029.41
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.80133.33402.8050005000212.50
Robertsganj(UP)2.2083.3344.206400640023.31
Saharanpur(UP)2.201066.406500625040.69
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010014.009500950058.33
Bijnaur(UP)2.00-42.8617.2062406210-
Jaunpur(UP)2.0010029.2063256200-
Mirzapur(UP)2.0033.3389.506700668537.44
Lakhimpur(UP)2.0011.11168.206970698043.71
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC57.505850600014.71
Devariya(UP)2.0025120.206165616022.08
Sahiyapur(UP)1.9026.6785.706150615032.97
Basti(UP)1.60-20125.406100610028.15
Jhansi(UP)1.6014.2953.305560557064.50
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.6773.5060606045-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6756.006970698054.89
Rudauli(UP)1.407.6951.7062906210-
Fatehpur(UP)1.3062.543.9062006155-5.34
Achalda(UP)1.202064.6058005650-
Choubepur(UP)1.209.094.5062806275265.12
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC15.0052006250-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC174.0030502350-64.94
Amroha(UP)1.00253.8062406230-
Jasra(UP)1.00-23.0815.2061006100-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC36.806600645053.49
Shamli(UP)1.002532.0062906290124.64
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-7528.8049404600-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2054.5061205700135.38
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.2929.307110705051.28
Gondal(UP)0.70-12.573.0070006900-
Jalore(Raj)0.64-44.35914.537500650097.37
Dhanura(UP)0.60-252.7028002800NC
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC72.3070007100-
Kasganj(UP)0.60-2530.705750562034.98
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)27.0050454.304550450012.21
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.9020076.70420044502.44
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC88.803150032500-8.70
Manathavady(Ker)0.60-14.2964.453100031000-4.62
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)10.26-8.39633.5843754375-23.91
Siddhpur(Guj)3.14119.5836.6842704387-35.42
Turmeric
Erode(TN)29.99-8.655417.1352495117-9.20
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC15.601050010000-8.70
Jafarganj(UP)1.50-506.00107509400-
Sultanpur(UP)1.00NC4.00900010700-
ChiliRed
Faizabad(UP)2.2022.2216.00170001650041.67
Published on July 10, 2020
