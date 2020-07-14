Spices Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Unjha(Guj)21.02-42.049900--
BlackPepper
Madikeri(Kar)17.00-29.17202.002856526131-
Gonikappal(Kar)8.00601036.002200026068-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.202036.602900029000-7.20
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)120.00-403349.8050005000-20.63
Rajkot(Guj)40.00-42.862081.2055005700-11.29
Unjha(Guj)5.28-73.685000--
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-96.8138.8052055630-19.05
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-33.3312.4056826750-9.81
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC12.205000500011.11
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Unjha(Guj)229.40-229.4012750--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)191.7011.392934.001247511525-12.76
Radhanpur(Guj)42.00-53.33244.201200012500-17.53
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-502259.201195012250-21.17
Thara(Guj)22.80-12.24530.701247512562-17.11
Dhrol(Guj)10.40-36.5952.901045010665-24.55
Vankaner(Guj)5.00-50181.001140011750-24.50
Amreli(Guj)3.70-22.9243.801111011875-
Sami(Guj)1.70-58.5498.701250012500-18.70
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50NC36.501102810778-26.28
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-33.3312.101100011500NC
Garlic
Kota(Raj)426.002.165464.007000650055.56
Ghiraur(UP)80.00NC537.4060005800531.58
Barhaj(UP)40.0033.332859.006150620037.28
Parimpore(JK)27.0050389.501100010500189.47
Rajkot(Guj)25.00-18.031457.705400537522.73
Lucknow(UP)13.0030793.00670062001.52
Jaunpur(UP)10.0040039.2064256325-
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-62.961307.5062255880-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.00-22.22297.508500750013.33
Kopaganj(UP)6.003.45126.906150615031.83
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.3089.29408.1055005000266.67
Sorabha(Kar)4.00NC39.00126009200-
Basti(UP)4.00150129.406200610027.57
Agra(UP)4.00-90195.005550555035.37
Chorichora(UP)4.00NC175.3062755880370.04
Katwa(WB)4.00-33.3381.401000011000-23.08
Bolpur(WB)4.008.1123.50106001070060.61
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67123.705700550035.71
Bharthna(UP)3.2014.2975.605500550011.11
Ballia(UP)3.00NC117.506070604013.46
Devariya(UP)3.0050123.206175616520.61
Milak(UP)3.0015.38100.7062006270-
Asansol(WB)3.00-11.76204.6377608700-38.61
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.90-57.35146.903200320052.38
Chandausi(UP)2.801299.5062306230-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.5541.6754.8470005000NC
Etawah(UP)2.50-37.5369.50580058253.57
Lakhimpur(UP)2.5025170.706950697043.00
Sultanpur(UP)2.502560.005950585016.67
Saharanpur(UP)2.20NC68.606560650041.68
Kosikalan(UP)2.10-16143.905500555077.42
Bijnaur(UP)2.00NC19.2062506240-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC91.506850670039.80
Robertsganj(UP)2.00-9.0946.206375640022.83
Meerut(UP)2.0010038.4068106800156.98
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.00-4.7687.4058805950-6.67
Azamgarh(UP)1.80-10182.306180615537.03
Bahraich(UP)1.80-2537.00604055201.51
Golagokarnath(UP)1.6014.2957.606960697050.98
Rudauli(UP)1.6014.2953.3064506290-
Amroha(UP)1.50505.3062406240-
Rasda(UP)1.507.1475.0060606060-
Jhansi(UP)1.40-12.554.705565556064.64
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-26.3287.106200615031.22
Choubepur(UP)1.308.335.8063856280271.22
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.20-82.35146.904000320090.48
Ajuha(UP)1.202046.406200605031.91
Barabanki(UP)1.20-14.29100.20651065007.60
Hardoi(UP)1.20NC94.6057005800-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC16.0062005200-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC39.00103009600-18.25
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-33.3337.4069006900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC37.806560660052.56
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6755.3072007000176.92
Paliakala(UP)1.002529.306975699094.83
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-1036.906200615026.53
Gondal(UP)0.8014.2973.8070007000-
Jasra(UP)0.80-2016.0062506100-
Phagwara(Pun)0.60-45.4529.846000450048.15
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC14.8062006200-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-53.8544.5062656200-5.79
Dadri(UP)0.60-4059.1064006050-
Jalore(Raj)0.54-15.62915.0795007500156.76
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)33.0022.22487.304400455017.33
Kota(Raj)6.80-26.09175.10410042003.80
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.207.6980.90437542006.71
Amreli(Guj)1.20-63.644.5044253275-
Soanf
Unjha(Guj)116.60-500.188300--
Siddhpur(Guj)3.7419.1140.4235404270-46.46
Thara(Guj)2.20-4.35154.9051254750-39.71
Turmeric
Erode(TN)88.26194.35593.6557305249-4.24
Jangipur(WB)16.5017.86643.0063206310-
Perundurai(TN)13.00-63.892704.0052005373-20.96
Coimbatore(TN)0.70NC14.6052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC64.00141001380019.49
Published on July 14, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
