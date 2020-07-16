Spices Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Unjha(Guj)24.6417.2291.3295009900-
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20NC37.802900029000-7.20
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC47.002850028500-6.56
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC25.502800029000-15.15
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC36.352800029000-6.67
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)123.002.53472.8052005000-17.46
Rajkot(Guj)55.0037.52136.2056505500-8.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.505013.9055505682-11.90
Choubepur(UP)1.0066.673.009500978026.67
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC12.8045005000NC
Aklera(Raj)0.60-9047.8052005500-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Unjha(Guj)428.3486.72657.741275012750-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)115.30-39.853049.301155012475-19.23
Rajkot(Guj)36.00202295.201220011950-19.53
Jasdan(Guj)20.00-84.62334.001150511750-20.66
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)9.8038.0387.40999510255-19.10
Thara(Guj)5.10-77.63535.801240812475-17.55
Vankaner(Guj)5.00NC186.001140011400-24.50
Sami(Guj)2.5047.06101.201245012500-19.02
Halvad(Guj)2.40-79.63775.421175012450-22.19
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.002522.601090011200-31.01
Mathania(Raj)1.0066.6715.901155011840-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-4012.7011500110004.55
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)187.00-1221.0019809--
Bangalore(Kar)4.00100405.00167501675081.08
Garlic
Kota(Raj)410.00-3.765874.006500700044.44
Solan(HP)62.15203.91371.1270007000-12.50
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)54.00-40311.0090008750386.49
Bangalore(Kar)43.0026.477332.009150925030.71
Etah(UP)35.0045.83501.006000565042.86
Barhaj(UP)34.00-152893.006170615037.72
Rajkot(Guj)23.50-61481.205000540013.64
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)23.0015449.506900590098.28
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)21.00-40105.009750850030.00
Gorakhpur(UP)20.001001327.5062256225-
Parimpore(JK)18.00-33.33407.50900011000136.84
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)13.5017.39355.0045004000125.00
Lucknow(UP)13.00NC806.00680067003.03
Bandrol(HP)9.6024.6854.6062506400-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)8.0014.29305.508250850010.00
Sorabha(Kar)7.007546.001300012600-
Chorichora(UP)7.0075182.3062506275368.16
Etawah(UP)6.50160376.00578058003.21
Shahjahanpur(UP)5.2073.3369.5062056300-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.5040174.206800695039.92
Katwa(WB)3.50-12.584.901000010000-23.08
Asansol(WB)3.206.67207.8367007760-46.99
Agra(UP)3.00-25198.005680555038.54
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.80133.33150.404000400090.48
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.80-47.17410.9055005500266.67
Mathura(UP)2.80-20126.505500570030.95
Bharthna(UP)2.60-18.7578.205600550013.13
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC62.506450595026.47
Devariya(UP)2.50-16.67125.706200617521.09
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.30-9.857.149000700028.57
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.201089.6059505880-5.56
Rasda(UP)2.2046.6777.2061206060-
Shillong(Meh)2.00-33.33106.9080007500-15.79
Chandausi(UP)2.00-28.57101.5062106230-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-4.76145.905550550079.03
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC93.506875685040.31
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-9.0970.606575656042.01
Milak(UP)2.00-33.33102.7061906200-
Rudauli(UP)1.706.2555.0064806450-
Azamgarh(UP)1.60-11.11183.906200618037.47
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505023.0070106750145.96
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-2547.706350637522.35
Meerut(UP)1.50-2539.9066756810151.89
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2559.106810696047.72
Firozepur City(Pun)1.40133.3321.0012507250-85.80
Barabanki(UP)1.4016.67101.6060506510NC
Hardoi(UP)1.4016.6796.0056305700-
Jhansi(UP)1.30-7.1456.005570556564.79
Maigalganj(UP)1.303038.7067506900-
Choubepur(UP)1.30NC7.1063506385269.19
Kasganj(UP)1.2010031.905960575040.57
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC47.606300620034.04
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC40.001060010300-15.87
Bahraich(UP)1.00-44.4438.00625060405.04
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC38.806670656055.12
Unnao(UP)1.0066.6711.5057005700128.00
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6765.6058005800-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-28.5788.106200620031.22
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC56.3070007200169.23
Amroha(UP)0.80-46.676.1062206240-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.70-41.67150.403200400052.38
Paliakala(UP)0.70-3030.006820697590.50
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2910.0013400110008.06
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC15.4062006200-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60NC45.1063206265-4.96
Utraula(UP)0.60NC10.2070007000-
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-2529.907100711051.06
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-9.09517.304500440020.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.4028.5786.30418743752.12
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-94.12658.00620062003.33
Kota(Raj)1.00-85.29176.10400041001.27
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)0.658.3365.103100031000-4.62
Soanf
Unjha(Guj)292.54150.89792.7282508300-
Halvad(Guj)16.4059.84649.9841504375-24.55
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.15-1.155288--19.88
Thara(Guj)1.05-52.27155.9539505125-53.53
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.80-11.1116.5041254055-31.31
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)59.00353.852822.0051995200-20.98
Erode(TN)33.96-61.525661.5751915730-13.25
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC66.00141001410019.49
Published on July 16, 2020
