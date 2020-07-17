Spices Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)6.80-64.2177.6053804730-2.18
Choubepur(UP)0.90-103.909350950024.67
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC13.405000450011.11
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Beawar(Raj)1.2071.4360.301225012250-20.97
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC13.3011500115004.55
Garlic
Rudauli(UP)1.60-5.8856.6064006480-
Balrampur(UP)1.505057.8075007000188.46
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.698.3064006350272.09
Achalda(UP)1.00NC66.6058005800-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90NC37.806250620027.55
Suratgarh(Raj)0.7016.6716.1062006200-
Dhanura(UP)0.60NC3.3028002800NC
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)59.00NC2940.0051995199-20.98
Erode(TN)34.952.925731.4750895191-14.96
Published on July 17, 2020
