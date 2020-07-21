Spices Prices

BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.75-6.2537.102800028000-6.67
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)127.003.253599.8052005200-17.46
Rajkot(Guj)76.00-7.322294.2057255710-7.66
Mangrol(Guj)5.00-26.4782.60556553801.18
Aklera(Raj)2.00NC51.8057005400-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-66.675.00102007900-
Choubepur(UP)0.90-256.009050907520.67
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC14.0045005000NC
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)108.2015357.143158.201150011500-19.58
Rajkot(Guj)72.00202427.201210012225-20.18
Dhrol(Guj)19.00115.9180.701132510575-18.23
Halvad(Guj)13.5269796.941237512000-18.05
Thara(Guj)6.12-60.16557.281230512638-18.24
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC13.901100011500NC
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-86.671183.003200032000126.15
Garlic
Kota(Raj)426.003.96300.007000650055.56
Ghiraur(UP)80.00NC617.4063006000563.16
Bangalore(Kar)57.00-68.337569.0011000925057.14
Rajkot(Guj)45.003.451569.705250520019.32
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)45.00-16.67356.0097509000427.03
Etah(UP)36.0020567.006050600044.05
Barhaj(UP)31.00785.712927.506200619038.39
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC443.501050010500176.32
Sorabha(Kar)17.00142.8670.002270016500-
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-31.821364.5066506260-
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)14.00-33.33119.009800975030.67
Lucknow(UP)10.00-28.57830.00720070009.09
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)8.0014.29320.508500850013.33
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)7.00-48.15362.0040004500100.00
Faizabad(UP)6.0090078.9075007500-
Chorichora(UP)6.00-14.29195.3062506245368.16
Kopaganj(UP)4.50-10136.406240622533.76
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.4012.82419.2060005750300.00
Nanjangud(Kar)4.0030021.0062506250-
Robertsganj(UP)4.00135.2953.406370639022.74
Shillong(Meh)3.5040112.9075008000-21.05
Mathura(UP)3.206.67132.705600570033.33
Nautnava(UP)3.005070.0057505850-
Agra(UP)3.00NC201.005640568037.56
Asansol(WB)3.007.14213.631050010600-16.93
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.603094.2059806000-5.08
Sultanpur(UP)2.502567.006750675032.35
Sahiyapur(UP)2.4014090.506250620032.28
Kosikalan(UP)2.304.55150.405450545075.81
Meerut(UP)2.2022.2243.9066106570149.43
Devariya(UP)2.2010129.906220621521.48
Basti(UP)2.10-40135.006250624028.60
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010042.001160010600-7.94
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-42.86176.206950680043.00
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-33.3375.606550662041.47
Bharthna(UP)2.00-23.0880.205600560013.13
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-2843.5065256500-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.62-4.7160.469000900028.57
Bahraich(UP)1.60-42.8642.406550650010.08
Chandausi(UP)1.50-25105.0061806220-
Balrampur(UP)1.502560.5077007500196.15
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1462.006955685050.87
Rudauli(UP)1.50-6.2559.7062506350-
Barabanki(UP)1.407.69104.30630062004.13
Jasra(UP)1.3062.517.3065506250-
Amroha(UP)1.20NC8.5062906270-
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-20186.606250626038.58
Achalda(UP)1.202068.8057505800-
Hardoi(UP)1.202098.2059505720-
Rasda(UP)1.20-2580.0061506120-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC40.806600660053.49
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.1138.806250625027.55
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.6749.806600660040.43
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6710.5065006450277.91
Paliakala(UP)0.9028.5731.606970685094.69
Gondal(UP)0.8033.3375.2071007100-
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3345.9066006320-0.75
Kasganj(UP)0.80-2033.705960595040.57
Maigalganj(UP)0.80-46.6741.0069006840-
Unnao(UP)0.80-2012.3060005700140.00
Utraula(UP)0.80NC11.8071007100-
Phagwara(Pun)0.7016.6731.245000600023.46
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC10.60144001340016.13
Kannauj(UP)0.60-409.4060005800-
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC30.507150710052.13
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)50.0025607.304250450013.33
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-75688.00620062003.33
Kota(Raj)5.10410181.20420040006.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.30-20.3790.60420041872.44
Visnagar(Guj)1.00-16.674.7040703540-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC105.302950029500-10.88
Manathavady(Ker)0.65NC65.753100031000-4.62
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)20.16129.09678.9442504250-22.73
Visnagar(Guj)17.60-93.31419.6077503810-
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)44.0083.333076.0051005001-22.48
Erode(TN)35.32-4.545876.1152905270-11.60
Salem(TN)2.820.36230.4254905949-10.73
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC68.00136001410015.25
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.679.40138001340020.00
