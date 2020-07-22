Spices Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:40:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Amreli(Guj)0.70-1.4012600--
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)5.00150386.002500026000-3.85
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20NC39.002900029000-7.20
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)96.0026.322390.2057055725-7.98
Kota(Raj)85.50-32.683685.3052505200-16.67
Mangrol(Guj)6.002088.60568055653.27
Narsinghgarh(MP)5.20-18.75104.806500525049.43
Halvad(Guj)2.54-64.43978.8256005675-11.11
Choubepur(UP)1.0011.117.009000905020.00
Dhoraji(Guj)0.80-2021.4052805505-17.24
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)96.9034.582524.101212512100-20.02
Halvad(Guj)15.9217.75812.861237512375-18.05
Thara(Guj)8.7643.14566.041256812305-16.49
Dhrol(Guj)7.20-62.1187.90976511325-29.49
Vankaner(Guj)3.40-32189.401160011400-23.18
Amreli(Guj)2.60-49.0251.501238011500-
Dhanera(Guj)2.09-15.384.561191011340-
Sami(Guj)1.9026.67104.601237512250-19.51
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC14.5011500110004.55
Garlic
Kota(Raj)369.00-13.386669.007000700055.56
Rajkot(Guj)45.00NC1614.705375525022.16
Barhaj(UP)37.0019.352964.506200620038.39
Etah(UP)34.00-5.56601.006200605047.62
Sorabha(Kar)15.00-11.7685.00920022700-
Lucknow(UP)11.0010841.00725072009.85
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.0012.5329.508500850013.33
Parimpore(JK)9.00-50452.501050010500176.32
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)7.00-30194.0060005500-
Agra(UP)4.5050205.505630564037.32
Chorichora(UP)4.00-33.33199.3066006250394.38
Jaunpur(UP)3.80111.1147.3066006525-
Kopaganj(UP)3.50-22.22139.906400624037.19
Mathura(UP)3.509.38136.205650560034.52
Asansol(WB)3.3812.67217.011010010500-20.09
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50-43.18421.7060006000300.00
Allahabad(UP)2.5066.6760.006800605040.21
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67120.006450607020.56
Jhansi(UP)2.5038.8960.305555556564.35
Meerut(UP)2.5013.6446.4066006610149.06
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.4651.8562.9257509000-17.86
Pattikonda(Pun)2.358855.8655008000-60.71
Saharanpur(UP)2.201077.806550655041.47
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC44.001160011600-7.94
Chandausi(UP)2.0033.33107.0061906180-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-13.04152.405600545080.65
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC97.507000700042.86
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-16.6792.506250625032.28
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2069.006850675034.31
Lakhimpur(UP)1.80-10178.006970695043.42
Basti(UP)1.60-23.81136.606400625031.69
Rudauli(UP)1.606.6761.3062806250-
Bijnaur(UP)1.50-2520.7062006250-
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.50-42.3195.70688059809.21
Bharthna(UP)1.50-2581.705600560013.13
Hardoi(UP)1.4016.6799.6059305950-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.30116.67152.3044004500109.52
Jasra(UP)1.30NC18.6066506550-
Barabanki(UP)1.30-7.14105.60630063004.13
Moga(Pun)1.20NC41.5058009000286.67
Devariya(UP)1.20-45.45131.106350622024.02
Ajuha(UP)1.202051.006600660040.43
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2061.7078007700200.00
Choubepur(UP)1.101011.6066006500283.72
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-7522.0062506250-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC175.0032003050-63.22
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-5017.009500980058.33
Amroha(UP)1.00-16.679.5063006290-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-16.67187.606500625044.12
Fatehpur(UP)1.002546.9066206600-0.45
Kasganj(UP)1.002534.705970596040.80
Maigalganj(UP)1.002542.0069006900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC41.806600660053.49
Raibareilly(UP)1.002524.206200581035.96
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6769.8058005750-
Rasda(UP)1.00-16.6781.0064256150-
Bahraich(UP)0.80-5043.206600655010.92
Partaval(UP)0.80-2018.9063705900253.89
Utraula(UP)0.80NC12.6071007100-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC55.3066006120153.85
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1132.406980697094.97
Kullu(HP)0.7016.677.9070007000-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC11.20144001440016.13
Nabha(Pun)0.60NC27.004200680055.56
Faizabad(UP)0.60-9079.5076007500-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.2923.8066005600193.33
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-60627.304750425026.67
Kota(Raj)8.7070.59189.904350420010.13
Thara(Guj)0.7016.674.6049624625-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC89.803150031500-27.59
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)12.36-38.69691.3041504250-24.55
Siddhpur(Guj)1.81-51.642.2340573540-38.64
Turmeric
Erode(TN)52.4048.365980.9151665290-13.67
Perundurai(TN)51.0015.913178.0051445100-21.81
Salem(TN)2.996.03236.4054905490-10.73
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC70.00136001360015.25
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC10.80138001380020.00
Published on July 22, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.