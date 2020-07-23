Spices Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:24:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Madikeri(Kar)16.00-5.88218.002729428565-
Bangalore(Kar)2.001004.003500035000-
Mangalore(Kar)1.00NC29.002800028000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC26.502800028000-15.15
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.806.6737.902800028000-6.67
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)136.0059.063821.3052005250-17.46
Rajkot(Guj)124.0029.172514.2057505705-7.26
Visavadar(Guj)86.10570.56143.5451254705-11.18
Bangalore(Kar)46.0064.291992.0081007900-10.99
Narsinghgarh(MP)7.6046.15112.404900650012.64
Kalawad(Guj)1.20-1.205000--
Choubepur(UP)1.20208.208950900019.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)83.90-22.463242.101200011500-16.08
Rajkot(Guj)54.00-44.272578.101230012125-18.87
Halvad(Guj)20.8030.65833.661225012375-18.87
Thara(Guj)15.9081.51581.941279212568-15.00
Dhrol(Guj)7.909.7295.80111259765-19.68
Sami(Guj)1.50-21.05106.101225012375-20.33
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC15.1011500115004.55
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)26.002251209.00250003200076.68
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)20.00190021.00717016269-
Garlic
Kota(Raj)394.006.787063.007000700055.56
Santhesargur(Kar)73.00265108.00101759000-
Bangalore(Kar)57.00NC7626.0095001100035.71
Narsinghgarh(MP)51.5039.57259.407000555084.21
Rajkot(Guj)40.50-101655.205300537520.45
Etah(UP)32.00-5.88633.006250620048.81
Barhaj(UP)32.00-13.512996.506250620039.51
Rajasamand(Raj)22.00-4.35166.5060006000-7.69
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)19.50178.57381.5050004000150.00
Lucknow(UP)15.0036.36856.007400725012.12
Gorakhpur(UP)13.00-13.331377.5066606650-
Parimpore(JK)9.00NC461.501050010500176.32
Sorabha(Kar)8.00-46.6793.0091009200-
Kalapipal(MP)7.50NC55.5045004000104.55
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.00-22.22336.508500850013.33
Sultanpur(UP)5.0015074.006800685033.33
Agra(UP)5.0011.11210.505640563037.56
Etawah(UP)3.5040382.00585058004.46
Mathura(UP)3.50NC139.705700565035.71
Chorichora(UP)3.50-12.5202.8066206600395.88
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.40-34.6272.9062106205-
Kopaganj(UP)3.20-8.57143.106460640038.48
Shillong(Meh)3.00-14.29115.9080007500-15.79
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0066.67181.006950697043.00
Milak(UP)2.70-37.21109.7061206200-
Chandausi(UP)2.5025109.5061806190-
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025100.007025700043.37
Saharanpur(UP)2.5013.6480.306560655041.68
Bharthna(UP)2.5066.6784.205660560014.34
Jhansi(UP)2.20-1262.505560555564.50
Kosikalan(UP)2.2010154.605600560080.65
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.04-17.0764.969000575028.57
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.0081.8231.9072005360-
Ballia(UP)2.00-20122.006460645020.75
Bareilly(UP)2.00233.3338.806130612544.75
Meerut(UP)2.00-2048.4066106600149.43
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.80-28423.5060006000300.00
Amroha(UP)1.505011.0062806300-
Ajuha(UP)1.502552.506600660040.43
Moga(Pun)1.4016.6742.9050005800233.33
Barabanki(UP)1.407.69107.00645063006.61
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6763.406940695550.54
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.30-13.3397.007000688011.11
Hardoi(UP)1.30-7.14100.9060905930-
Bahraich(UP)1.205044.406600660010.92
Basti(UP)1.20-25137.806540640034.57
Kasganj(UP)1.202035.905960597040.57
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-7054.606850637031.98
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-4093.706500625037.57
Rudauli(UP)1.20-2562.5063306280-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC23.0062506250-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5045.001160011600-7.94
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC176.0031003200-64.37
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC25.1025000230008.70
Dhanura(UP)1.0066.674.3028002800NC
Jasra(UP)1.00-23.0819.6066506650-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC42.806590660053.26
Devariya(UP)1.00-16.67132.106345635023.93
Partaval(UP)1.002519.9064506370258.33
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6762.7078007800200.00
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.0912.6067006600289.53
Visavadar(Guj)0.84-39.13112.864265334016.21
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.80-38.46153.1052004400147.62
Azamgarh(UP)0.80-20188.406525650044.68
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2047.7066256620-0.38
Maigalganj(UP)0.80-2042.8069006900-
Kullu(HP)0.70NC8.6075007000-
Nabha(Pun)0.7016.6727.703600420033.33
Ghaziabad(UP)0.70-22.22153.5066256300-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-3039.506450625031.63
Utraula(UP)0.70-12.513.3071007100-
Paliakala(UP)0.70-12.533.106970698094.69
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-14.2916.7062006200-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-2555.9066406600155.38
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)35.0075662.304750475026.67
Bangalore(Kar)25.00316.67713.00630062005.00
Kota(Raj)4.40-49.43194.304350435010.13
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC106.602950029500-10.88
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC90.803150031500-27.59
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)25.20103.88716.5043504150-20.91
Thara(Guj)1.00-25.93158.3042284425-50.26
Amirgadh(Guj)0.66-94.5513.4271708085-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.55-52.171.7044685288-32.30
Turmeric
Erode(TN)65.5825.156112.0751155166-14.52
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-25100.0090009000-20.00
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC72.00136001360015.25
Published on July 23, 2020
