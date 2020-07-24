Spices Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:08:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)3.00-751051.002739325000-
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)123.00-9.563944.3054005200-14.29
Halvad(Guj)9.16260.63987.9857505600-8.73
Narsinghgarh(MP)6.60-13.16119.006550490050.57
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC17.7093509300-
Choubepur(UP)1.308.339.508900895018.67
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC14.6043504500-3.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)99.4018.473341.501164012000-18.60
Halvad(Guj)21.603.85855.261237512250-18.05
Dhrol(Guj)12.8062.03108.601082511125-21.84
Vankaner(Guj)9.10167.65198.501180011600-21.85
Sami(Guj)1.606.67107.701240012250-19.35
Patan(Guj)1.21-87.7811.111111511490-31.49
Becharaji(Guj)0.70-12.52.801171711605-11.23
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC15.7011500115004.55
DryChillies
Sultanpur(UP)2.5066.6713.501280012500-
Garlic
Kota(Raj)425.107.897488.107000700055.56
Ghiraur(UP)80.00NC697.4065006300584.21
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)49.50153.85431.0055005000175.00
Narsinghgarh(MP)46.50-9.71305.907150700088.16
Etah(UP)36.0012.5669.006300625050.00
Barhaj(UP)26.00-18.753022.506275625040.07
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.00288.89430.5060006000300.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)6.00-14.29342.509000850020.00
Etawah(UP)4.0014.29386.00585058504.46
Agra(UP)4.00-20214.505650564037.80
Shillong(Meh)3.5016.67119.4075008000-21.05
Mathura(UP)3.50NC143.205700570035.71
Katwa(WB)3.50NC88.401300010000NC
Nanjangud(Kar)3.0020026.0062506250-
Saharanpur(UP)3.002083.306600656042.55
Bharthna(UP)3.002087.205600566013.13
Milak(UP)3.0011.11112.7061306120-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.80-6.67183.806960695043.21
Kopaganj(UP)2.80-12.5145.906550646040.41
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.3314.2267.299500900035.71
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010047.001160011600-7.94
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010019.009500950058.33
Chandausi(UP)2.00-20111.5061756180-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-9.09156.605600560080.65
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20102.007145702545.82
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-6076.006850680034.31
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-2078.8063005700293.75
Meerut(UP)1.50-2549.9066256610150.00
Devariya(UP)1.5050133.606365634524.32
Balrampur(UP)1.505064.2078007800200.00
Rasda(UP)1.505082.5064456425-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1464.906950694050.76
Hardoi(UP)1.407.69102.3061006090-
Barabanki(UP)1.30-7.14108.30650064507.44
Bahraich(UP)1.20NC45.606650660011.76
Bijnaur(UP)1.20-1.206200-264.71
Fatehpur(UP)1.205048.9066206625-0.45
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2053.706650660041.49
Choubepur(UP)1.202013.8067506700292.44
Azamgarh(UP)1.1037.5189.506600652546.34
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC177.0031003100-64.37
Jasra(UP)1.00NC20.6065506650-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6736.905970596040.80
Maigalganj(UP)1.002543.8068806900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC43.806600659053.49
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC25.206275620037.61
Achalda(UP)1.00NC70.8058005800-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.6794.706570650039.05
Rudauli(UP)1.00-16.6763.5064506330-
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.3324.6070006600211.11
Gondal(UP)0.70-12.575.9072507100-
Utraula(UP)0.70NC14.0071007100-
Gopiganj(UP)0.70-46.1511.8055005200292.86
Bathinda(Pun)0.60-0.608500--
Auraiya(UP)0.60NC4.8058005800-
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-14.29154.1066256625-
Shamli(UP)0.60NC33.2065856610135.18
Bindki(UP)0.60NC8.50640052606.67
Paliakala(UP)0.60-14.2933.706980697094.97
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.1065.1297.70445042008.54
Kota(Raj)6.2040.91200.504400435011.39
Patan(Guj)0.67-0.674380-55.87
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC107.902950029500-10.88
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC91.803150031500-27.59
Manathavady(Ker)0.65NC66.403100031000-4.62
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)12.70-49.6729.2040004350-27.27
Patan(Guj)12.2735.2825.4744204790-29.39
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)66.0029.413310.0054895144-16.57
Erode(TN)55.24-15.776222.5553055115-11.35
Sultanpur(UP)2.001008.0090009000-
Coimbatore(TN)0.70NC16.0052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC74.00136001360015.25
Published on July 24, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
