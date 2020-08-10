Spices Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC6.003500035000-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC49.002850029500-6.56
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-14.2928.802800028000-15.15
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)113.00113.214630.3052005200-13.33
Bangalore(Kar)28.0033.332200.0078507850-28.64
Choubepur(UP)0.60-14.2915.208800880017.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)87.90-8.723905.101095012195-27.96
Thara(Guj)1.80-40616.981175012268-21.93
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-96395.001175011375-18.97
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-3023.301145010900-27.53
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)249.0011.661693.001860918600-
Bangalore(Kar)81.00107.691487.00275002750080.33
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)123.00412.58310.00110001100070.54
Barhaj(UP)24.009.093198.706880685034.38
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00NC584.507650765029.66
Lucknow(UP)17.00-5.56967.007780780013.58
Kalapipal(MP)15.0042.8691.003750365070.45
Badnagar(MP)9.8053.1229.6065006300-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)8.4020367.3021003200-61.82
Jaunpur(UP)8.00128.5770.3072007000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)5.00NC372.50100009000NC
Shillong(Meh)5.00NC141.9075007000-34.78
Katwa(WB)4.5018.42107.901100012000-24.14
Ludhiana(Pun)4.0010049.0024002000-
Ludhiana(Pun)4.0010049.0048002000-
Gorakhpur(UP)4.00-201475.5074157400-
Agra(UP)4.0033.33252.505940595023.75
Chorichora(UP)4.00-20220.8074607450458.80
Mathura(UP)3.206.67165.706050500044.05
Etah(UP)2.80-90.67828.806450640032.99
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.80-6.6778.7062006210-
Sultanpur(UP)2.502594.50755073004.86
Kopaganj(UP)2.50-16.67156.307345680037.42
Saharanpur(UP)2.5038.8999.906830682031.35
Bahraich(UP)2.20266.6749.007550710026.89
Kosikalan(UP)2.20NC174.406100600037.08
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC57.0012600136008.62
Jalore(Raj)2.00177.78918.666500750075.68
Etawah(UP)2.00-20416.506650665020.91
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33117.007600764555.10
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC78.0056005550-
Devariya(UP)2.00-20148.106875687024.55
Milak(UP)2.00-33.33125.0061906180-
Chandausi(UP)1.60-20123.6062706250-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.5066.6768.0050006000-
Azamgarh(UP)1.5025202.307350725043.70
Jasra(UP)1.50NC30.6071507050-
Balrampur(UP)1.502568.4074007500184.62
Rasda(UP)1.507.1493.3073507330-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1474.707260725052.84
Bathinda(Pun)1.40-88.3315.8070007500-
Bharthna(UP)1.40-41.6798.506550640025.12
Moga(Pun)1.20-29.4148.803500450075.00
Amroha(UP)1.202019.6062806280-
Basti(UP)1.20-25147.507200720034.58
Kasganj(UP)1.202047.106150610030.85
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC63.707400730045.10
Barabanki(UP)1.10-8.33116.607420740016.85
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-66.67194.0034504300-60.34
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC7.0069506950-
Sangrur(Pun)1.00NC9.008000800025.00
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-5025.001200012000100.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.002551.606900682060.47
Unnao(UP)1.002514.7072257100189.00
Achalda(UP)1.00-5082.4066006400-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67105.307200697034.33
Phagwara(Pun)0.90-47.0638.5424512500-39.48
Choubepur(UP)0.90-35.7121.8072507200321.51
Rudauli(UP)0.90-18.1874.3073007250-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.80-81.82160.705000560017.65
Gondal(UP)0.8014.2980.2077507500-
Maigalganj(UP)0.80-46.6754.3071807180-
Hardoi(UP)0.80-11.11112.0072407050-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1140.407250726075.33
Akbarpur(UP)0.7016.6736.1080508020400.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.60-14.2978.089000900012.50
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.2910.507150710013.49
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-15.79869.0063006300-2.33
Kota(Raj)13.00160239.405700490039.02
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-33.333.5056505250-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC99.803150032500-5.97
Soanf
Thara(Guj)2.40242.86169.2541254000-51.47
Turmeric
Erode(TN)59.39516902.2352585340-17.20
Gundlupet(Kar)25.0024001420.0085005500-
Jangipur(WB)21.504.88766.0062606260-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.67112.0090009000-19.28
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC86.0013300136003.91

Published on August 10, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
