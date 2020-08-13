Spices Prices

as on : 13-08-2020 02:00:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Merta City(Raj)153.60-55.54944.001230012400-21.15
Rapar(Guj)1.00-68.7550.301157512750-
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)26.00303244.706890688033.27
Agra(UP)5.5057.14261.505970595024.38
Shillong(Meh)4.0014.29154.4070007000-39.13
Ballia(UP)3.5016.67138.507375732537.85
Pattikonda(Pun)3.0533.7768.1138003800-68.33
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-4.1739.901500015000100.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.2022.22107.307400707017.46
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33199.0043503450-50.00
Basti(UP)2.00100151.907320739036.82
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2099.00760076505.56
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33151.606890688024.82
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-77.572.1073507200-
Jhansi(UP)1.60-2079.505585557546.97
Bathinda(Pun)1.5015019.1070008000-
Amroha(UP)1.50-2523.1062506250-
Maigalganj(UP)1.50NC57.3073507300-
Balrampur(UP)1.502571.1077007600196.15
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-7.1477.407410734053.73
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-4044.907350735037.38
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-7.69107.807350720029.86
Pattikonda(Pun)1.03-54.8268.1150003800-58.33
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC39.0062506250-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC59.00136001360017.24
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC10.0069506950-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC83.4066006600-
Ajuha(UP)1.00-33.3366.207500750047.06
Rasda(UP)1.00-16.6795.5073807360-
Gopiganj(UP)0.90-5514.7070007000400.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.80-42.86162.907900820085.88
Faizabad(UP)0.80-2081.908000800026.98
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60-57.1421.6055001250-37.50
Sirhind(Pun)0.60-14.297.9035005500-41.67
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC57.1074406910186.15
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-2537.5080508050400.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.55-21.4379.3380009000NC
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC115.703070030700-7.25
Soanf
Patan(Guj)10.39-15.3235.8645804420-26.84
Turmeric
Erode(TN)80.13128.427132.6552035244-18.06
Perundurai(TN)56.00-3.453826.0051595339-17.06
Chithode(TN)21.50-43.004849--
ChiliRed
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50-5025.00600600NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC90.001260012600-1.56

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 13, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.