Spices Prices

as on : 20-08-2020 01:18:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)45.0087.52269.0080008000-27.27
Dhoraji(Guj)2.4020023.8056055280-12.15
Choubepur(UP)0.7016.6718.008800880017.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Halvad(Guj)14.9016.411082.341200012000-22.58
Vankaner(Guj)4.50-18.18234.201190011900-21.19
Dhrol(Guj)3.5059.09141.201080011090-22.02
Rapar(Guj)3.4024053.701250011575-
Sami(Guj)3.00NC130.701242512400-18.26
Porbandar(Guj)0.70-41.679.901190010850-15.06
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)24.005001542.00290002900090.16
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)97.008.998615.009000950039.53
Rajasamand(Raj)35.00250211.5065006500NC
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.0014.29642.007800780032.20
Lucknow(UP)16.0023.081010.008000785016.79
Barhaj(UP)13.00-13.333316.707350715042.17
Nautnava(UP)5.0066.6788.0053505450-
Nanjangud(Kar)3.0020043.0062506250-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.8027.27116.807500756019.05
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-37.5215.107435742045.36
Bareilly(UP)2.5015047.506250620044.68
Allahabad(UP)2.00-2070.507800780025.81
Maigalganj(UP)1.802062.3072007400-
Bahraich(UP)1.60-11.1156.807800781031.09
Bathinda(Pun)1.5066.6722.5090006500-
Basti(UP)1.5025156.807360736037.57
Saharanpur(UP)1.5050105.407600760046.15
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-6.67201.607520747053.16
Ajuha(UP)1.30-13.3370.307500750047.06
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-7.1481.607260751050.62
Sahiyapur(UP)1.2050111.707350735028.95
Phagwara(Pun)1.10-38.8942.7431303500-22.72
Choubepur(UP)1.1022.2225.9074757450334.59
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC63.00136001360017.24
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50203.0037504350-56.90
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6757.70731073009.92
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-16.6749.007440744039.07
Hardoi(UP)1.00-37.5117.8074307120-
Gondal(UP)0.905083.1080008000-
Jasra(UP)0.80-2036.6075507550-
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2934.208050805017.52
Utraula(UP)0.70-12.523.8080008000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-4026.7025000260008.70
Unnao(UP)0.60NC16.5075507575202.00
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)35.00-41.67971.0063006300-2.33
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC104.803250032500-2.99
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)11.5625.65858.4845004500-18.18
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)54.00-14.294262.0050015001-19.60
Erode(TN)20.33-49.147350.0949965142-18.76
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00-961422.0078008500-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC96.0013600136006.25

Published on August 20, 2020
