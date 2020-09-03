Spices Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:00:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.70-12.540.101020030000-66.56
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)44.00-21.433016.705705612514.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)27.90-42.944490.301113011500-26.78
Sami(Guj)2.80250135.401225012200-19.41
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00NC54.30106759900-32.46
Garlic
Etah(UP)45.0012.51054.807060700045.57
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00260425.50120001500020.00
Lucknow(UP)10.00-28.571034.008200800020.59
Ludhiana(Pun)8.00166.67126.0024005300-
Agra(UP)7.5066.67294.006200627022.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.7067.86461.2097509000163.51
Chorichora(UP)4.00NC260.807620762029.92
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-37.585.2078507800-
Mathura(UP)2.5013.64189.506600705030.69
Chandausi(UP)2.0066.67131.0063406250-
Kosikalan(UP)2.0033.33186.906700605019.64
Gadaura(UP)1.80-10271.106500740047.73
Lakhimpur(UP)1.8020210.207700767054.00
Saharanpur(UP)1.8020110.708200782063.18
Rasda(UP)1.606.67104.5078707840-
Maigalganj(UP)1.5015.3867.6076507550-
Kasganj(UP)1.2071.4356.107040693037.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.202058.808200795045.78
Soharatgarh(UP)1.202058.007660766543.18
Barabanki(UP)1.20NC122.608200830019.88
Phagwara(Pun)0.905047.0430002771-36.83
Sahiyapur(UP)0.90-25117.107670764030.00
Unnao(UP)0.8033.3320.1078007700212.00
Bathinda(Pun)0.70-3026.2075008500-
Devariya(UP)0.70-53.33157.307650745022.30
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC19.7080007800-
Banda(UP)0.60NC6.0071006250-
Shamli(UP)0.60NC33.8082156585193.39
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)33.10231961.505800550053.64
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.0087.5135.405800570031.82
Soanf
Siddhpur(Guj)1.6529.9247.3541254212-37.61
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)43.00-86.005589--
Erode(TN)33.34-66.685749--
Salem(TN)3.42-81.51280.2457505460-6.50
Coimbatore(TN)0.60-1.205500--

Published on September 03, 2020
