Spices Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:37:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.8014.2940.901020010200-66.56
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)31.20-29.093047.905760570515.43
Jhalarapatan(Raj)2.00-2.006041-8.24
Choubepur(UP)0.7016.6719.30872588105.76
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)67.50141.944557.801085011130-28.62
Rajkot(Guj)60.00166.673131.601212511825-22.97
Sami(Guj)5.80107.14141.201225012250-19.41
Vankaner(Guj)4.00NC242.201140011900-24.50
Savarkundla(Guj)2.502556.801026310675-30.42
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.9028.5724.201012011450-35.95
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)5.00-58.33253.009500930035.71
Garlic
Ghiraur(UP)70.00401227.407200235048.45
Pune(Mah)58.004804167.009250600042.31
Etah(UP)38.00-15.561092.807050706045.36
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)22.00120226.0080006500-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC443.50125001200025.00
Rajasamand(Raj)15.00-40251.50100001000053.85
Lucknow(UP)15.00501049.008000820017.65
Durg(Cht)11.00-11.009000--
Barhaj(UP)8.00-603454.707570745040.97
Nautnava(UP)6.00100117.0055605550-
Visavadar(Guj)4.86440118.6258254695126.65
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC71.00143001430023.28
Sangrur(Pun)2.0010018.009700800051.56
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC129.008100807526.66
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-20110.508150815018.37
Saharanpur(UP)2.0011.11112.708080820060.80
Pattikonda(Pun)1.90-25.4977.0643004400-64.17
Phagwara(Pun)1.90111.1148.9427653000-41.78
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC76.007900795014.49
Amroha(UP)1.50-6.2530.2063506260-
Gadaura(UP)1.50-16.67272.606500650047.73
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-16.67211.707750770056.57
Rasda(UP)1.50-6.25106.0078807870-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC87.307740762063.12
Kasganj(UP)1.4016.6757.507000704036.72
Soharatgarh(UP)1.4016.6759.407650766042.99
Nabha(Pun)1.3062.530.603300410022.22
Maigalganj(UP)1.30-13.3368.9076807650-
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2078.5084008500223.08
Jalore(Raj)1.12111.32921.3185009500129.73
Sahiyapur(UP)1.1022.22118.207670767029.45
Choubepur(UP)1.10NC29.9080257850366.57
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-66.6750.0092009200-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC20.008000750033.33
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00-5037.0060003000NC
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)1.00-1.007000--
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC18.0069506950-
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC34.807660750067.98
Unnao(UP)1.002521.1078007800212.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.80-33.33169.8074005000111.43
Utraula(UP)0.80NC25.4081508000-
Gondal(UP)0.70-12.584.6081508150-
Jhansi(UP)0.70-22.2293.406565653531.30
Paliakala(UP)0.70NC46.007780762063.27
Bathinda(Pun)0.60-14.2926.8070007500-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-14.2962.207920780019.10
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC41.4082508320412.42
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)35.005.74996.505750580052.32
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-63.33136.505760580030.91
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC120.903170030700-3.35
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.7085122.9049504400-11.61
Lalsot(Raj)0.70NC444.1028003550-39.78
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)50.0016.28186.0055005589-
Erode(TN)37.3311.97141.3457495749-
Attur(TN)0.65-87.13110.2056006400-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC102.001380013100-6.76

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 04, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.