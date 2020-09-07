Spices Prices

as on : 07-09-2020 04:13:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)17.00466.671068.002800027393-
Kalpetta(Ker)12.00-12.0032500--
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20NC41.403050029500-2.40
Koppa(Kar)1.00-90.9120.002100024000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC41.703020010200-0.98
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)65.20108.973113.105575576011.72
Visavadar(Guj)1.80-82.14155.425175510016.03
Halvad(Guj)1.64134.291007.4260005750-4.76
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.1083.3316.2056756750-9.92
Choubepur(UP)0.70NC20.00872587255.76
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)120.001003251.601172512125-22.35
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.60-75.414574.401115010850-26.64
Jasdan(Guj)15.00100442.501150511500-20.66
Halvad(Guj)13.46-21.741128.721210012250-16.55
Dhrol(Guj)5.60-6.67160.801021510590-26.25
Vankaner(Guj)3.80-5246.001120011400-25.83
Sami(Guj)3.30-43.1144.501225012250-19.41
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50-4058.301075010263-26.92
DryChillies
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)5.00-7526.00117007170-
Dahod(Guj)3.10-75.78175.20157501500031.25
Garlic
Etah(UP)43.0013.161135.806900705042.27
Pune(Mah)42.00-27.594209.009500925046.15
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)25.0016.28688.508000790035.59
Solan(HP)20.40-12.82414.921200012000NC
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)19.00-13.64245.0085008000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC461.50130001250030.00
Lucknow(UP)16.006.671065.008200800020.59
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)15.0050488.5070007000250.00
Barhaj(UP)14.00753468.707600757041.53
Rajasamand(Raj)10.00-33.33261.50100001000053.85
Jasra(UP)10.0090049.8079007850-
Gorakhpur(UP)10.0011.111549.507840763025.24
Etawah(UP)8.50-15448.507800687524.80
Durg(Cht)8.00-27.2719.00150009000-
Gonikappal(Kar)7.00-7.007300--
Shillong(Meh)5.0066.67183.4080007500-30.43
Agra(UP)5.00-33.33299.006500620028.21
Jaunpur(UP)4.407689.6079007850-
Kopaganj(UP)4.20NC168.507740745044.81
Chorichora(UP)4.00NC264.807815762033.25
Visavadar(Guj)3.48-28.4122.1061455825139.11
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.20-2088.9065006240-
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.0025125.207510748019.21
Anandpur Sahib(Pun)2.8858.244.701000010000-
Pattikonda(Pun)2.5031.5879.5635004300-70.83
Mathura(UP)2.50NC192.006800660034.65
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.10162.5171.906900740097.14
Kosikalan(UP)2.105189.006480670015.71
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC73.00146001430025.86
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00-75130.0022002400-
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00-75130.0048002400-
Sangrur(Pun)2.00NC20.009000970040.63
Chittorgarh(Raj)2.00185.717.4085005500507.14
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010027.001200012000100.00
Nautnava(UP)2.00-66.67119.0056005560-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC112.508100815017.65
Saharanpur(UP)2.00NC114.708100808061.19
Bharthna(UP)2.0066.67105.707070660024.04
Phagwara(Pun)1.70-10.5350.6430002765-36.83
Maigalganj(UP)1.6023.0870.5078007680-
Khanna(Pun)1.5087.57.1060007000140.00
Chandausi(UP)1.50-25132.5063756340-
Gadaura(UP)1.50NC274.106800650054.55
Ajuha(UP)1.502575.808000780037.93
Rasda(UP)1.50NC107.5078807880-
Barabanki(UP)1.308.33123.908220820020.18
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-13.3388.607825774063.70
Choubepur(UP)1.3018.1831.2081008025370.93
Jalalabad(Pun)1.209.097.7060004500-
Bathinda(Pun)1.2010028.0075007000-
Bahraich(UP)1.202061.908250800038.66
Achalda(UP)1.202095.4075007200-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.20-20212.907820775055.16
Sahiyapur(UP)1.209.09119.407800767031.65
Thodupuzha(Ker)1.00-1.0013000-75.68
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)1.00-9019.001150013000130.00
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC19.0069506950-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC31.0085008200198.25
Kasganj(UP)1.00-28.5758.506950700035.74
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6759.808100820044.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC35.807665766068.09
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6779.5086008400230.77
Hardoi(UP)1.00-28.57123.0075207450-
Nabha(Pun)0.90-30.7731.504000330048.15
Firozepur City(Pun)0.8033.3322.4022505500-74.43
Sirhind(Pun)0.8033.338.7032003500-46.67
Gondal(UP)0.8014.2985.4084508150-
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3363.008010792020.45
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-42.8660.207750765029.71
Karvi(UP)0.8033.332.6071006285104.91
Paliakala(UP)0.8014.2946.807850778063.88
Azamgarh(UP)0.70-36.36219.007740764528.46
Unnao(UP)0.70-3021.8078257800213.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.60-23.0883.33100001000025.00
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC12.401240012300-13.89
Partaval(UP)0.60-4027.107800760031.09
Shamli(UP)0.60NC34.4081108215189.64
Utraula(UP)0.60-2526.0084508150-
Bindki(UP)0.60NC11.107990715026.83
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC42.0085508250431.06
Barnala(Pun)0.52-14.755.8581507900-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-42.861016.504600575024.16
Halvad(Guj)1.34-40.1819.7855005125-
Vadgam(Guj)0.80-0.806415--
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC122.203170031700-3.35
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)14.10-50.7485.6063029062-
Turmeric
Hingoli(Mah)150.0082.93464.0050204970-
Erode(TN)22.26-3.477678.2352425172-11.87
Perundurai(TN)20.00-55.564392.0050795029-18.59
Gundlupet(Kar)8.003001444.0064804700-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC104.001380013800-6.76
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6714.801330013400-0.75

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.