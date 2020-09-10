Spices Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:29:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC55.002850028500-3.39
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)286.50134.845038.8052005200-1.89
Mumbai(Mah)50.00212.5954.001400014000NC
Rajkot(Guj)16.00-75.463129.105700557514.23
Visavadar(Guj)3.0468.89158.465250517517.71
Aklera(Raj)2.002559.4062256150-
Pratapgarh(Raj)1.50-1.505225--
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-23.0826.1057555855-9.80
Choubepur(UP)0.9028.5720.90870087255.45
Khanpur(Raj)0.80-602.8054755250-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)84.00-303335.601162511725-23.01
Halvad(Guj)16.5623.031145.281162512100-19.83
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.60-12.054589.001110511150-21.80
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-80364.001900019000-17.39
Jasdan(Guj)5.00-66.67447.501150011505-22.03
Morbi(Guj)4.20-23.64115.001112512025-14.72
Dasada Patadi(Guj)3.12136.369.541159011978-17.66
Thara(Guj)3.00-24.24625.981150012702-23.59
Vankaner(Guj)1.70-55.26247.701130011200-22.07
Amreli(Guj)1.20-58.6256.801090011580-
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)258.0044.132130.001861018500-
Dahod(Guj)4.4041.94179.60165001575037.50
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-8027.00686611700-
Garlic
Kota(Raj)645.0067.19719.107000700075.00
Indore(F&V)(MP)151.0035.431259.0070001000040.00
Pune(Mah)69.0064.294278.009500950090.00
Pratapgarh(Raj)60.00-60.007085--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)50.004066.67133.504700380023.68
Etah(UP)36.00-16.281171.806950690043.30
Solan(HP)21.907.35436.821200012000NC
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00-20708.508350800041.53
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC479.50120001300020.00
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)16.9019.86398.3024002200-56.36
Kalapipal(MP)15.0036.36120.5047004500113.64
Malerkotla(Pun)12.0014061.0065006000-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)12.00-20500.5065007000225.00
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)11.00100012.0065007000-
Lucknow(UP)11.00-31.251076.008230820017.57
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)10.00-47.37255.0080008500-
Barhaj(UP)10.00-28.573478.707750760044.05
Durg(Cht)9.0012.528.001400015000-
Etawah(UP)8.50NC457.007850780020.77
Batala(Pun)8.00-8.002700--64.00
Gorakhpur(UP)7.50-251557.007985784027.56
Ludhiana(Pun)7.00250142.0022002200-
Nabha(Pun)5.10466.6736.6024004000-11.11
Shillong(Meh)5.00NC188.4080008000NC
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00150142.0058002200-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.90133.33176.804800690014.29
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)4.505075.5075005600-
Kopaganj(UP)4.507.14173.007900774029.51
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.40-6.38465.60100009750156.41
Katwa(WB)4.2010.53123.401200014000-25.00
Aurangabad(Mah)4.00-33.3354.00105005000-
Asansol(WB)4.00NC248.211030010100-23.36
Barnala(Pun)3.60592.319.4569008150-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.20NC92.1065106500-
Pattikonda(Pun)3.052282.6139003500-67.50
Nanjangud(Kar)3.0020053.0070009200-
Ballia(UP)3.00NC151.007850782524.41
Kosikalan(UP)2.6023.81191.606750648020.54
Mathura(UP)2.604194.606800680034.65
Bahraich(UP)2.50108.3364.408400825041.18
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.50-16.67127.707800751023.81
Milak(UP)2.5025127.5065406190-
Visavadar(Guj)2.40-31.03124.5054256145111.09
Phagwara(Pun)2.2029.4152.8420003000-57.89
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-94.871635.00340004550-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.0010021.0067506950-
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3378.008400790021.74
Azamgarh(UP)2.00185.71221.007925774028.86
Basti(UP)2.0025164.107880765028.55
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC121.0056005600-
Saharanpur(UP)2.00NC116.708120810054.67
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC107.707500707031.58
Chorichora(UP)2.00-50266.807835781533.59
Jasra(UP)1.60-8451.4081507900-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505032.5085658500200.53
Maigalganj(UP)1.50-6.2572.0078007800-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-25130.508000810024.80
Raibareilly(UP)1.505037.307680766568.42
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5025214.407840782055.56
Balrampur(UP)1.505081.008500860030.77
Barabanki(UP)1.407.69125.308240822018.56
Golagokarnath(UP)1.407.6990.007830782563.81
Jalalabad(Pun)1.308.339.0060006000-
Amroha(UP)1.20-2031.4064206350-
Bijnaur(UP)1.202026.1064306250-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC96.6075007500-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2077.008100800037.29
Rasda(UP)1.20-20108.7078807880-
Kasganj(UP)1.101059.606960695035.94
Sangrur(Pun)1.00-5021.009000900040.63
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.00-66.6736.7073007210-
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.33275.106900680056.82
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC60.808120810036.47
Unnao(UP)1.0042.8622.807800782525.81
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67120.407900780029.51
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.0832.2082008100376.74
Shamli(UP)0.905035.3081158110189.82
Paliakala(UP)0.9012.547.707850785062.53
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.8338.3384.16110001000022.22
Sandila(UP)0.8014.2911.1077805800-
Quadian(Pun)0.7027.272.6525004800-
Bathinda(Pun)0.70-41.6728.7077507500-
Partaval(UP)0.7016.6727.807850780031.93
Sirhind(Pun)0.60-259.3031003200-48.33
Jalore(Raj)0.60-46.43921.9195008500156.76
Gondal(UP)0.60-2586.0085008450-
Devariya(UP)0.60-14.29157.907800765023.61
Utraula(UP)0.60NC26.6085008450-
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC35.408320805018.86
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-252.6086508100276.09
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-501026.505400460045.75
Kota(Raj)6.50-38.1256.405450605049.32
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.10181.82139.605750576043.75
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-33.336.0052505000-
Visnagar(Guj)0.9028.5716.9056204652-
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)11.40-19.15497.0060506302-
Mumbai(Mah)5.00400147.001300013000NC
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.0035.14127.9042504950-25.44
Turmeric
Erode(TN)32.7647.177743.7551355242-13.57
Perundurai(TN)25.00254442.0050095079-16.08
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-66.67151.001000010000-25.93
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)1.00-2.004302--

Published on September 10, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
