Spices Prices

as on : 24-09-2020 02:08:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.0066.6730.403200028000-3.03
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)83.50-675375.3050005200-9.09
Rajkot(Guj)32.0042.223240.105900580020.41
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)71.0046.393551.101190011750-16.49
Vankaner(Guj)2.00-45.95255.201050011500-22.22
DryChillies
Thiruppur(TN)2.38706.75700070007.69
Garlic
Kota(Raj)511.00-23.4510897.607000750075.00
Rajkot(Guj)28.50714.291954.206325620043.75
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.0028.57547.50110001100091.30
Etawah(UP)14.00250481.0080008350-8.57
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)12.50-59.02543.5060006000200.00
Barhaj(UP)8.00-46.673515.707950777022.31
Ludhiana(Pun)6.00NC166.0024005500-
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00-16.67166.0053005500-
Azamgarh(UP)4.5018.42231.008015800026.22
Nautnava(UP)4.00NC134.0058005600-
Asansol(WB)4.00-2.44260.31102501030054.60
Jaunpur(UP)3.10287.596.7081008060-
Khanna(Pun)2.50NC12.1060007000140.00
Basti(UP)2.5066.67168.107990797028.04
Kosikalan(UP)2.5025198.60680068501.34
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.4020132.108160818029.52
Phagwara(Pun)2.304.5557.3425002200-52.80
Mathura(UP)2.20-15.38201.806900684016.95
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.0010030.0079507950-
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0053.85126.608000800027.49
Rasda(UP)1.80157.14112.7080758070-
Bahraich(UP)1.70-19.0568.208400841041.18
Amroha(UP)1.50-4040.0066106610-
Bijnaur(UP)1.50-4031.1066256600-
Maigalganj(UP)1.505075.5080307950-
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC86.00860088007.50
Dadri(UP)1.5015061.807900655061.22
Golagokarnath(UP)1.5015.3894.108060802066.19
Jhansi(UP)1.40-22.2298.806585657018.22
Jasra(UP)1.205054.4085008300-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-8060.0070007000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.0066.6728.30290002600026.09
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-23.0862.508020798023.01
Unnao(UP)1.0066.6725.007750775033.62
Achalda(UP)1.00NC101.8082008200-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00NC220.008070802047.80
Quadian(Pun)0.8014.293.4530002500-
Kasganj(UP)0.80NC62.206800684026.87
Shahganj(UP)0.8033.335.408000705031.15
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.60-87.23182.107100510073.17
Bareilly(UP)0.60-5051.706610660034.90
Gadaura(UP)0.60-60279.607900785031.67
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)10.001001066.505400590035.00
Kota(Raj)7.0040268.405475480044.08
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100115.803250033500-2.99
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC128.703230032300NC
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)36.00-16.284668.0053695269-8.98
Erode(TN)24.39-46.748012.7952375190-9.80

Published on September 24, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
