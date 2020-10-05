Spices Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Amreli(Guj)2.20214.295.80980012600-
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)138.508.24726.6052005200-5.45
Jamnagar(Guj)25.00-97.3976.0046383950-
Rajkot(Guj)12.00-41.463155.106100622024.49
Porbandar(Guj)1.20NC12.2055005525-16.35
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)473.00865.312321.00995011288-20.80
Rajkot(Guj)42.50-13.273093.101185011505-16.84
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)5.50-3.5199.701043011905-17.26
Sami(Guj)4.006090.101200011750-14.29
Thara(Guj)3.90-2.26595.021140011902-18.28
Halvad(Guj)2.40-33.71107.901140011475-20.00
Amreli(Guj)0.60-5055.001162510900-15.15
Porbandar(Guj)0.60-64.7114.901060010775-24.34
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)1.00-80231.00120009500118.18
Garlic
Jamnagar(Guj)299.00309.593696.0049636188475.09
Pune(Mah)46.00-14.812090.0085008000183.33
Rajkot(Guj)45.00202167.206675660051.70
Etah(UP)36.005.881345.807050700045.36
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)20.00-9.09317.0075007000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00-33.33610.501500011000160.87
Lucknow(UP)16.0039.131135.509000821023.29
Hospet(Kar)10.0090025.0040005600-
Malerkotla(Pun)10.00-20.003200--
Etawah(UP)9.00-28318.5081508250-6.86
Durg(Cht)8.0014.2992.00550017500-
Malerkotla(Pun)8.00-33.3377.0085006500-
Barhaj(UP)7.00-46.153199.70807081009.05
Kopaganj(UP)6.504.84204.508075805014.70
Agra(UP)6.5062.5324.50705070806.02
Shillong(Meh)4.00-20162.5080008000-38.46
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-63.64188.9077007750-
Bolpur(WB)3.80-535.1080001050021.21
Saharanpur(UP)3.50NC124.70772080606.48
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.206.6790.0066006500-
Khanna(Pun)3.10158.3320.8070006000180.00
Jaunpur(UP)2.60-53.57107.5085008300-
Mathura(UP)2.6018.18189.206900690016.95
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.60-13.33143.608220812030.48
Ballia(UP)2.502518.0083258050389.71
Chandausi(UP)2.50-16.67107.506630658030.00
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025127.508750856517.85
Bharthna(UP)2.50-3.85118.507950804039.47
Bijnaur(UP)2.40-31.4344.7066256580-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-11.5436.7090001500020.00
Kosikalan(UP)2.2022.22146.80694068506.28
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.0010089.16100001000011.11
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC82.001360012600-12.82
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC148.0013501200-82.00
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-55.56235.008085801527.32
Banda(UP)2.0010012.0073007250-
Nautnava(UP)2.00-33.33148.0057505670-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC121.009100915032.17
Milak(UP)2.00-20126.006650654046.31
Jalalabad(Pun)1.759.3814.1050004500-
Amroha(UP)1.70-5.5647.2066006600-
Phagwara(Pun)1.60166.6740.9025008000-44.44
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6014.29132.908100805029.08
Barabanki(UP)1.6060118.108600850013.16
Hardoi(UP)1.60-5.88102.407920794029.41
Pattikonda(Pun)1.50-50.8247.3135003900-16.67
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-22.22208.808170814046.68
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6784.408160813069.29
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.3371.508700866030.83
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-2065.608665800045.63
Ajuha(UP)1.20-14.2977.708400830041.18
Balrampur(UP)1.202087.108800870010.00
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-45.4511.106580584036.80
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.1083.33131.404900550022.50
Shamli(UP)1.101041.1077007700175.00
Choubepur(UP)1.10-8.3337.8097259550465.41
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-7573.0070007000-
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)1.00NC34.0090008100-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-5035.0079508050-
Sultanpur(Pun)1.00NC9.0030008000-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3338.5085508950200.00
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-33.3379.0081008100-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC63.807710801022.38
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC65.508100806024.23
Achalda(UP)1.00NC92.8081008200-
Utraula(UP)1.002530.8083008760-
Naanpara(UP)1.0042.8639.608300865015.28
Akbarpur(UP)1.002542.0082808680414.29
Paliakala(UP)1.0066.6748.008150817062.67
Gondal(UP)0.9028.5779.808200875012.02
Bareilly(UP)0.905043.906650661035.71
Jasra(UP)0.80-2057.0090509000-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2039.908100825077.63
Devariya(UP)0.8033.33159.508100780021.80
Chorichora(UP)0.80-33.33272.308100802538.11
Sirhind(Pun)0.7016.677.1032003300-46.67
Kannauj(UP)0.7016.6710.8083506000-
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60-2520.0032503250-50.00
Bahraich(UP)0.60-4070.408250868038.66
Sandila(UP)0.60-252.707900778029.51
Bindki(UP)0.60-4014.008700867038.10
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC4.4082008750256.52
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-52.381018.405750575043.75
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.60-33.333.9053803875-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC88.4032900329002.17
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC76.003250032500-5.80
Soanf
Lakhani(Guj)18.00-58.14182.0040004000-
Visnagar(Guj)7.80-89.67604.4066775237-
Halvad(Guj)4.80-42.31921.8040004350-27.27
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)2.00185.7121.2034554105-42.46
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)32.0077.784768.0051894909-8.26
Erode(TN)28.8372.958103.7950945171-16.81
Coimbatore(TN)0.60NC18.4052505250-4.55
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC110.001410015600-15.06

Published on October 05, 2020
