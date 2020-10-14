Spices Prices

as on : 14-10-2020 04:52:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.502529.9031000305006.90
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC38.0030500285003.39
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)94.00-32.134914.6052505200-9.48
Rajkot(Guj)19.0058.333193.106020610022.86
Mandsaur(MP)15.005044.6054755180-
Choubepur(UP)0.80-11.1124.70895090008.48
Porbandar(Guj)0.70-41.6713.6055255500-15.97
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-4018.005250500020.69
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)108.00154.123309.101170011850-17.89
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)41.90160.254305.401160011350-17.73
Jasdan(Guj)10.00-33.33462.501162510750-18.42
Halvad(Guj)9.56298.331127.021150011400-17.86
Dhrol(Guj)2.80-46.15176.901115010765-12.99
Thara(Guj)2.70-30.77600.421137811400-12.48
Sami(Guj)1.10-72.592.301175012000-14.86
Morbi(Guj)0.60-85.71113.701097511125-15.84
DryChillies
Thiruppur(TN)0.55-40.865.8165007000NC
Garlic
Kota(Raj)832.5023.8813966.607500750087.50
Mandsaur(MP)750.00-6.252520.0077005320-
Pune(Mah)69.00502228.0085008500142.86
Rajkot(Guj)47.505.562262.206650667551.14
Etah(UP)35.00-2.781415.807060705045.57
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)28.0055.56730.008700860026.09
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)27.00260068.00110001150037.50
Malerkotla(Pun)23.0013066.0032003200-
Malerkotla(Pun)21.00162.5119.0075008500-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC682.501250013000117.39
Etawah(UP)12.5038.89343.5079508150-16.32
Durg(Cht)12.00-33.33152.001400014500-
Lucknow(UP)12.00-251159.509300900027.40
Barhaj(UP)11.00-15.383247.70816081508.08
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)10.00-50377.0075008000-
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)9.60110036.207250650081.25
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.90-6.32501.408000900050.94
Ghaziabad(UP)6.0050200.9077607700-
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-62.51585.008140800023.15
Agra(UP)6.00-7.69336.50708070506.47
Kopaganj(UP)5.20-20214.908160807515.91
Ludhiana(Pun)4.00-20191.0050002400-
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29250.0061658155-2.91
Asansol(WB)4.00NC199.69102001025054.55
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)3.5040555.5050005500150.00
Saharanpur(UP)3.50NC131.70748077203.17
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.406.2596.8066106600-
Pattikonda(Pun)3.1047.6257.7130002900-42.31
Nabha(Pun)3.1021030.9027008400-42.55
Shillong(Meh)3.00-25168.509000800038.46
Ludhiana(Pun)3.00-40191.0022002400-
Bahraich(UP)3.005080.408200820037.82
Ballia(UP)3.0020147.508625817518.15
Mathura(UP)3.0015.38200.406900700016.95
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.0015.38149.608350822032.54
Chandausi(UP)2.504.17117.306610660027.85
Sultanpur(UP)2.5025126.009150910032.90
Milak(UP)2.5025131.006620665045.65
Kosikalan(UP)2.409.09151.6069506940-8.67
Basti(UP)2.1040177.908140814030.45
Barnala(Pun)2.0645.0716.4172508650-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.00NC93.16900010000NC
Nanjangud(Kar)2.0010077.0070007000-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC86.001260013600-19.23
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC156.0012001350-84.00
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC75.00905090256.47
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20131.508615875016.03
Bharthna(UP)2.00-20122.507850795037.72
Jalalabad(Pun)1.70-2.8617.5040005000-
Amroha(UP)1.60-5.8850.4065906600-
Maigalganj(UP)1.606084.2081308160-
Phagwara(Pun)1.50-6.2543.9025002500-45.19
Barabanki(UP)1.50-6.25121.10860086009.41
Rasda(UP)1.5025116.9086508180-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40NC87.208220816054.66
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20138.308150815029.88
Balrampur(UP)1.20NC89.5092008800-26.40
Shamli(UP)1.10NC43.3075407700169.29
Choubepur(UP)1.10NC40.0099009725475.58
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC13.0090008000NC
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC39.0079507950-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC40.5088008550208.77
Bareilly(UP)1.0011.1145.90664066505.40
Kasganj(UP)1.002565.807050695031.53
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC65.807510771019.21
Achalda(UP)1.00NC94.8079008100-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-16.67213.208230820041.90
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC44.0084208280-17.45
Chorichora(UP)1.0025274.308150810038.96
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.90-18.18133.2060004900100.00
Auraiya(UP)0.8033.337.007900640012.86
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2075.108755875031.65
Gadaura(UP)0.80-20269.507950795028.23
Unnao(UP)0.8014.2929.607800780034.48
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-33.337.006625615041.86
Bindki(UP)0.8033.3315.608850870040.48
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2041.208200830013.89
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC10.801180012000-36.22
Faizabad(UP)0.70-3065.2083008200-17.00
Paliakala(UP)0.70-12.551.008230822050.32
Banda(UP)0.60-7013.2071257300-
Utraula(UP)0.60-4032.0023008300-
Rudauli(UP)0.60NC76.90851080506.38
MethiSeeds
Mandsaur(MP)55.00-15.38175.0057505750-
Rajkot(Guj)10.001001038.406300575062.58
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.4046.67128.105635527544.49
Kota(Raj)3.20-68219.505500560057.14
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.507561.0032250302506.61
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC84.003250032500-2.99
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC93.6032000320000.31
Soanf
Malpura(Raj)2.7068.757.0041004150-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-85.71123.70492542252.60
Turmeric
Erode(TN)31.0757.648205.3551185003-15.40
Perundurai(TN)12.00-36.844830.0052055289-12.96
ChiliRed
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.50NC30.00600600NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC112.0016300141006.54

Published on October 14, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
