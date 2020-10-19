Spices Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC32.9031500310008.62
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC29.703100031000NC
CorrianderSeed
Manasa(MP)69.00-56.88355.00562552009.10
Rajkot(Guj)17.50-7.893228.1059006020-37.57
Bhadravathi(Kar)7.00-22.2260.0072626176-
Choubepur(UP)1.1037.526.90895089508.48
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC5.006084615225.26
Porbandar(Guj)0.60-14.2914.8054155525-17.64
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC19.204820525010.80
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)72.00-33.333453.101169511700-17.93
Radhanpur(Guj)15.6030230.401195012100-14.64
Jasdan(Guj)12.0020486.501162511625-14.68
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.50-72.554328.401177511600-12.78
Dhrol(Guj)4.6064.29186.101035011150-18.98
Vankaner(Guj)4.0042.86266.401100011000-18.52
Sami(Guj)3.00172.7398.301212511750-11.66
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)2.60-52.73104.901124510430-10.79
Thara(Guj)2.52-6.67605.461250011378-5.66
Kadiri(Guj)1.8063.649.001120011000-15.15
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.68-53.3320.041185011892-16.33
Mathania(Raj)1.202018.301177511550-
Porbandar(Guj)0.7016.6716.301134010600-19.06
DryChillies
Mangalore(Kar)5.00-7547.00110001000029.41
Dahod(Guj)2.40-45.45139.4018000165007.46
Kolathur(TN)2.40-4.8013000--
Garlic
Manasa(MP)1723.00-27.615826.0069507100-
Rajkot(Guj)41.00-13.682344.206375665044.89
Kalapipal(MP)35.00NC225.5055004500150.00
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)35.0025800.008600870024.64
Etah(UP)25.00-28.571465.807050706045.36
Malerkotla(Pun)23.009.52165.0080007500-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC718.501350012500134.78
Malerkotla(Pun)12.00-47.8390.0032003200-
Lucknow(UP)12.00NC1183.509000930023.29
Rajasamand(Raj)10.00NC301.508000800023.08
Barhaj(UP)10.00-37.53299.70816081607.79
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)6.20588.89145.6081006000422.58
Parimpore(JK)6.00-33.33545.501300013000242.11
Ludhiana(Pun)6.00100211.0022002200-
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-16.671595.008235814024.58
Kopaganj(UP)5.00-3.85224.908175816016.12
Agra(UP)5.00-16.67346.50707070806.32
Ludhiana(Pun)4.0033.33211.0055002200-
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-33.33208.9075507760-
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.6020156.808290835031.59
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.20-64.04507.808000800050.94
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050170.0013501100-84.12
Ballia(UP)3.0020158.508730870019.10
Nautnava(UP)3.00-25180.0057005650-
Milak(UP)3.0020137.00660066202.72
Pattikonda(Pun)2.89-6.7763.4930003000-45.45
Mathura(UP)2.80-6.67206.007000690018.64
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.502598.1690009000NC
Shillong(Meh)2.50-16.67173.508500900021.43
Gadaura(UP)2.50108.33276.907800790027.87
Kosikalan(UP)2.504.17156.6070406950-17.18
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.404.3541.50800090006.67
Jalalabad(Pun)2.4041.1822.3060004000-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC90.001260012600-19.23
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)2.00-79.1740.207250725081.25
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC79.0090009050-2.17
Amroha(UP)2.002554.4066106590-
Basti(UP)2.00-20186.908160815030.77
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-42.86135.70745074802.76
Phagwara(Pun)1.606.6747.1026202500-65.07
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6014.29144.308170815030.20
Chandausi(UP)1.50-40120.30658066106.99
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-25134.50873586157.18
Meerut(UP)1.50-4060.9075007750183.02
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-40129.009150915032.90
Balrampur(UP)1.502592.5095009200-24.00
Bharthna(UP)1.50-25125.507800785036.84
Rasda(UP)1.50NC119.9087508650-
Ajuha(UP)1.4016.6780.50870084007.41
Barabanki(UP)1.40-6.67123.908700860010.55
Hardoi(UP)1.40-12.5111.80785077804.11
Fatehpur(UP)1.205077.508550875528.57
Golagokarnath(UP)1.20-14.2989.608240822055.18
Firozepur City(Pun)1.1083.3322.2030503250-54.81
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC25.70290002900031.82
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC45.0079507950-
Moga(Pun)1.0066.6737.4055004800-15.38
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC32.001250012500108.33
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC42.5086508800203.51
Jasra(UP)1.002559.0092009050-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC67.807520751019.37
Raibareilly(UP)1.002541.908250810080.92
Achalda(UP)1.00NC98.8080507900-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00NC217.208250824032.21
Shamli(UP)1.00-9.0945.3075107540168.21
Jafarganj(UP)1.0066.676.4081008200252.17
Choubepur(UP)0.90-18.1841.8094509900449.42
Banda(UP)0.8033.3314.8071007125-
Unnao(UP)0.8033.3332.407750780033.62
Paliakala(UP)0.8014.2952.608275823036.21
Soharatgarh(UP)0.7016.6769.508180815025.46
Bindki(UP)0.70-12.517.008650885037.30
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2912.001240011800-32.97
Gondal(UP)0.60-14.2984.00825082500.61
Bahraich(UP)0.60-8081.608200820037.82
Faizabad(UP)0.60-14.2966.4087008300-26.27
Utraula(UP)0.60NC33.2083002300-
Kannauj(UP)0.60-14.2912.0087008350-
Sandila(UP)0.60NC3.90783079008.75
MethiSeeds
Manasa(MP)94.00-41.61539.006010509548.69
Rajkot(Guj)10.00NC1058.405750630058.62
Visnagar(Guj)0.80-11.1118.5051255620-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-81.82129.705925563551.92
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC101.403020030200-3.21
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5092.003350032000NC
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.80180129.30490049252.08
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.10-4523.4044303455-26.23
Siddhpur(Guj)0.60-50.4149.7639424050-40.38
Turmeric
Erode(TN)44.209.798374.2750785086-12.36
Perundurai(TN)20.00-204920.0050985189-14.02
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC114.001650016300-0.60
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC17.601200013500-41.46

Published on October 19, 2020
