Spices Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:42:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)62.00-41.511546.00125131245011.23
Unjha(Guj)4.68-58.06123.0011400101000.22
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC35.9031000315009.73
Puttur(Kar)1.00NC7.002675026250-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC40.0029500305003.51
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.8014.2926.1531000310003.33
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)42.50-21.35107.6052505000-9.48
Rajkot(Guj)32.001003324.1061256000-35.19
Bangalore(Kar)20.00-55.561421.0092508000-7.50
Chhabra(Raj)6.40-72.4166.0057694406-
Sheopurkalan(MP)5.80205.2622.5045505300-
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.6722.2088008850-0.85
Faizabad(UP)2.201022.3085008000-15.00
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC7.006735608438.67
Choubepur(UP)0.70-36.3628.30895089508.48
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Unjha(Guj)503.80-23.942327.701230012900-
Rajkot(Guj)108.0048.973814.101200012075-13.51
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)57.40399.134443.201190011775-16.78
Radhanpur(Guj)24.0053.85278.401225011950-12.50
Jasdan(Guj)15.0025516.501212511625-11.01
Halvad(Guj)7.60-20.51142.221175011500-15.32
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)4.1057.69113.101039511245-17.53
Thara(Guj)2.46-2.38610.381228812500-7.26
Vankaner(Guj)1.90-52.5270.201100011000-18.52
Dhanera(Guj)1.6577.428.791092212170-
Morbi(Guj)1.40-6.67119.501100011600-15.64
Amreli(Guj)1.2010057.401176011625-14.16
Porbandar(Guj)1.0042.8618.301122511340-19.88
Sami(Guj)1.0025101.901225012250-10.91
Savarkundla(Guj)0.60-14.2961.801082510258-22.14
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60-64.2921.241185211850-16.31
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)13.001200257.006000120009.09
Dahod(Guj)10.40333.33160.2018000180007.46
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-66.671033.00335002900097.06
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)5.00-37.518.002600022789-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2015.0012000106002.56
Garlic
Kota(Raj)782.50-17.217421.607500750087.50
Chhabra(Chhipabadod)(Raj)247.0082.69629.2066009000-
Ghiraur(UP)80.00NC1627.407400680052.58
Rajkot(Guj)65.001002539.206500635047.73
Etah(UP)30.00201525.807100705046.39
Pratapgarh(Raj)28.20-53116.4067907085-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)28.00-1.75668.5060005500200.00
Durg(Cht)22.00175232.001300014500-
Sehore(MP)21.30-60.56129.1062005211-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00-42.86840.008950860029.71
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC790.501300013000126.09
Lucknow(UP)16.0033.331239.508800890020.55
Rajasamand(Raj)15.0050331.508000800023.08
Malerkotla(Pun)12.00NC114.0028003200-
Barhaj(UP)10.00NC3319.70822081608.16
Parimpore(JK)9.00NC581.501300013000242.11
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-90.75971.001000090008.11
Katwa(WB)8.0090.4898.40620012000-20.51
Badnagar(MP)7.90-21.7855.5035007480-
Etawah(UP)7.00-44357.5080007950-19.19
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0020257.0022005300-
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00201607.008220823524.36
Agra(UP)6.0020358.50705070706.02
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.1059.38518.008500800060.38
Ghaziabad(UP)5.0025218.9077007550-
Jaunpur(UP)4.60-65.41143.3085508500-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.50-27.42154.606700810091.43
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)4.3011548.807250725081.25
Ludhiana(Pun)4.00-20257.0050005300-
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC185.508500850030.77
Malerkotla(Pun)3.00-86.96171.0090008000-
Nautnava(UP)3.00NC192.0058005780-
Mathura(UP)2.80NC211.606800700015.25
Jhansi(UP)2.60-27.78117.207530654534.83
Jalalabad(Pun)2.50127.2729.5040004000-
Gadaura(UP)2.50NC281.907800780027.87
Balrampur(UP)2.5066.67100.5086009600561.54
Chorichora(UP)2.50150279.308200815039.81
Phagwara(Pun)2.30-856.7032002700-36.00
Bijnaur(UP)2.20-8.3349.1067006625-
Kosikalan(UP)2.20-12166.0070007000-18.03
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC94.001260012600-19.23
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC178.0012501250-86.84
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00-30.867.4932003000-33.33
Ballia(UP)2.00-33.33162.508610873016.35
Bareilly(UP)2.0010049.90685066402.62
Chandausi(UP)2.0033.33124.30671065809.11
Mirzapur(UP)2.0033.33141.50863586255.95
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC137.008950915029.99
Basti(UP)1.70-26.09194.908215820031.65
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.60-36101.3690009000NC
Ajuha(UP)1.6014.2983.70880087001.73
Chittorgarh(Raj)1.50-2510.4055008500292.86
Amroha(UP)1.50-4062.4066606520-
Banda(UP)1.5087.517.8070207100-
Meerut(UP)1.50NC63.9078507500196.23
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5025222.608260826029.06
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-25138.70760074504.83
Bharthna(UP)1.50NC128.507900780038.60
Golagokarnath(UP)1.5015.3895.208250825055.37
Nabha(Pun)1.20-61.2933.3034002700-27.66
Unnao(UP)1.2010036.007700780032.76
Barabanki(UP)1.20-14.29126.30880087002.33
Hardoi(UP)1.20-14.29114.20790078504.77
Akbarpur(UP)1.205049.6084508250-29.58
Shamli(UP)1.101047.5075157510168.39
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC42.00100007000122.22
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-5051.0074507950-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC44.5088508650210.53
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC69.807070707031.90
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC69.807600752020.63
Achalda(UP)1.00NC100.8078008050-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-37.5146.308230817031.16
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.33121.9086308750-
Paliakala(UP)1.0066.6755.808280828036.30
Choubepur(UP)1.0011.1143.8090009450423.26
Gondal(UP)0.9012.587.4085008250NC
Vishalpur(UP)0.90-2512.90671565800.07
Faizabad(UP)0.8033.3368.0090008700-23.73
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-33.3381.508600860029.32
Maigalganj(UP)0.8014.2988.8082008200-
Utraula(UP)0.8033.3334.8085008300-
Sandila(UP)0.8033.335.50794078308.77
Bindki(UP)0.8014.2918.608570865036.03
Jalore(Raj)0.7646.15178.8593009500151.35
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-36.3623.6035003050-48.15
Bathinda(Pun)0.7016.6731.3085009500-
Bahraich(UP)0.7016.6783.008450820042.02
Naraingarh(Har)0.615.175.5526007500-67.50
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.60-82.864.70135009750-
Jasra(UP)0.60-4060.2092009200-
Partaval(UP)0.60-14.2933.408230815033.82
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-14.2966.7082008150192.86
Tarantaran(Pun)0.52-201.6935004000-
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)14.0055.56747.0063006300-6.67
Rajkot(Guj)11.00423.811084.606000600065.52
Kota(Raj)6.00140236.506255595052.56
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-808.0075003850-
Badnagar(MP)0.70-727.7053604950-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.60NC5.1051305380-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00-71.4363.00322503225010.26
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.0010096.003250033500-2.99
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC106.603020030200-0.33
Soanf
Unjha(Guj)131.72-31.85865.869050950050.21
Halvad(Guj)6.4835934.7645504000-17.27
Lalsot(Raj)3.50400450.40508028009.25
Turmeric
Erode(TN)67.6546.188602.1351555173-14.79
Perundurai(TN)31.00121.435010.0053994905-15.63
Sultanpur(UP)3.005018.001050010350-2.78
Faizabad(UP)1.70NC34.00100009500-9.09
ChiliRed
Faizabad(UP)1.50-2534.60165001650013.79
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC10.001900018500-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC116.0016600165003.11
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2918.801240012000-39.51

Published on October 23, 2020
