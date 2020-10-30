Spices Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:39:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC38.90315003100018.87
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC42.002850029500NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC29.3531000310003.33
CorrianderSeed
Baran(Raj)64.00100548.0053005351-8.79
Rajkot(Guj)28.0016.673500.1060006050-36.51
Porbandar(Guj)3.40161.5424.2055655425-15.36
Aklera(Raj)2.00-8071.00615056008.85
Halvad(Guj)1.76144.441011.6655005250-12.70
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.0934.30885088907.27
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)72.5051.044140.101220012200-12.07
Jasdan(Guj)40.00166.67596.501187512125-12.84
Halvad(Guj)10.4433.851178.701175011500-15.32
Bhesan(Guj)5.00-72.2230.001005013175-24.15
Thara(Guj)4.3275.61619.021245012288-6.04
Kadiri(Guj)3.0066.6715.001125011200-14.77
Sami(Guj)1.10-76.6122.301240012250-9.82
Porbandar(Guj)0.90-1020.101087511225-22.38
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC21.7011500125004.55
Garlic
Baran(Raj)400.001003200.0076007500-
Ghiraur(UP)90.0012.51807.407000740044.33
Pune(Mah)54.00-21.742336.0080008500128.57
Rajkot(Guj)37.50-26.472786.206360612544.55
Durg(Cht)16.00-27.27308.001200014500-
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0050363.0024005300-
Ludhiana(Pun)5.0025363.0053005300-
Shillong(Meh)3.5016.67192.5055008500NC
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.60225162.606000620050.00
Mirzapur(UP)2.5066.67149.50876086457.48
Pattikonda(Pun)2.40-21.3184.7933003400-25.00
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)2.101105.20900013500-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC98.001260012600-19.23
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100184.0012501250-64.79
Khanna(Pun)2.00-2046.4072007000188.00
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010036.001300012500116.67
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC206.0058005800-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6045.45153.708300823032.27
Robertsganj(UP)1.502568.608735866546.81
Jalore(Raj)1.1044.74181.0588009300137.84
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)1.00NC36.0085009000-
Sultanpur(Pun)1.00NC11.0065003000-
Firozepur City(Pun)0.80-42.8628.0034003600-43.33
Patran(Pun)0.80-1.602850--58.59
Choubepur(UP)0.80-11.1148.6089509000420.35
Bathinda(Pun)0.60-4034.5085009000-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-27.271142.606250625072.41
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00NC65.00322503225014.16
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC111.8030200302002.03
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50102.003250032500-2.99
Soanf
Thara(Guj)0.55-56.69171.6245624365-46.33
Turmeric
Jangipur(WB)38.0013.431015.0062006240-3.95
ChiliRed
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC30.0016800135009.09
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC118.0016600166005.06

Published on October 30, 2020
