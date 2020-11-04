Spices Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:31:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)21.0023.531074.00280002800012.00
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC41.90315003150018.87
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC30.9531000310003.33
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)60.00114.293620.1058006000-38.62
Kota(Raj)49.00-42.355375.6055005200-5.17
Khanpur(Raj)4.4045011.6050145475-
Aklera(Raj)1.00-5073.00575061501.77
Choubepur(UP)0.70-3035.70887588507.58
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC22.805000500014.94
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)145.001004430.101240012200-10.63
Thara(Guj)8.4695.83635.941237512450-6.60
Morbi(Guj)6.0093.55137.701133011225-13.11
Vankaner(Guj)5.0025288.201150011000-14.81
Sami(Guj)2.0081.82126.301240012400-9.82
Rapar(Guj)1.404061.201200011505-
Siddhpur(Guj)0.66-14.293.571150011630-17.72
DryChillies
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)10.0010038.002830026000-
Dahod(Guj)1.70-83.65163.6018000180007.46
Garlic
Kota(Raj)1123.00136.4220617.607500750087.50
Rajkot(Guj)67.50802921.206350636044.32
Nagpur(Mah)44.0012.82314.0097501570077.27
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)35.0016.67970.008500880023.19
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)25.0047.93365.6031002400-20.51
Etah(UP)25.00-26.471643.807200710048.45
Durg(Cht)22.0037.5352.001200012000-
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)22.0022.22208.0080003750-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC862.501200013000108.70
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)18.0080413.0075007500-
Pune(Mah)16.00-70.372368.0085008000142.86
Barhaj(UP)15.00-6.253381.70827082008.10
Lucknow(UP)13.00-27.781301.509000880023.29
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)12.00-50785.5055007000175.00
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)11.00155.8170.807500725087.50
Parimpore(JK)9.00NC599.501200013000215.79
Malerkotla(Pun)8.00166.67187.0090009000-
Etawah(UP)8.0023.08386.5082258100-17.75
Agra(UP)7.5025385.50702070605.56
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0020375.0024005300-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)5.1013.3378.0070007500-
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5267.008455821033.15
Kopaganj(UP)4.50-35.71247.908450819020.03
Jhansi(UP)3.9021.88131.40753075457.04
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)3.6080112.5610000800011.11
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.602.86182.608330833032.22
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.502.94103.80660066109.82
Gorakhpur(UP)3.50-41.671626.008540823029.20
Hospet(Kar)3.00-7031.0038004000-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050190.0015501250-56.34
Rasda(UP)3.00275129.5083408670-
Chorichora(UP)3.007.14290.908350819042.37
Mathura(UP)2.604221.807200700022.03
Shillong(Meh)2.50-28.57197.5045005500-18.18
Sultanpur(UP)2.5025150.008900910029.27
Pattikonda(Pun)2.15-10.4289.0930003300-31.82
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC102.001260012600-19.23
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC210.0058005800-
Saharanpur(UP)2.00NC146.70780076207.59
Milak(UP)2.00-33.33141.00686066006.77
Kapurthala(Pun)1.60175.864.3150006000-
Kosikalan(UP)1.60-36174.2071007050-16.86
Maigalganj(UP)1.6010095.6083808240-
Ajuha(UP)1.5015.3889.30880089001.73
Balrampur(UP)1.5050107.5085008800553.85
Hardoi(UP)1.4016.67119.4077207900-2.28
Bharthna(UP)1.40-41.67136.108150790042.98
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40NC103.608425830058.66
Barabanki(UP)1.3018.18131.1087808900-5.59
Fatehpur(UP)1.202088.908400855026.32
Jasra(UP)1.2071.4364.0088509000-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25156.108460830034.82
Choubepur(UP)1.205051.0084508950391.28
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC15.0080009000-42.86
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-5038.001350013000125.00
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC48.5086208800202.46
Amroha(UP)1.00-33.3367.4068406720-
Basti(UP)1.00-41.18203.908450822035.42
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6711.9084007800-1.18
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC71.807210707034.51
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC73.807800762023.81
Meerut(UP)1.00-33.3365.9085007850220.75
Shamli(UP)1.0011.1151.3077657510177.32
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-16.6754.0085508610-13.64
Jalore(Raj)0.88-20182.8188008800137.84
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-33.3340.7072508200-
Gondal(UP)0.80NC90.6087508850-0.57
Gadaura(UP)0.80-68293.507900780031.67
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2045.508250835080.92
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-55.56230.208420832027.58
Utraula(UP)0.80NC39.6087808850-
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-11.1114.50680067151.34
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1159.208450832039.09
Bathinda(Pun)0.7016.6735.9090008500-
Faizabad(UP)0.70NC70.8089009000-24.58
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC8.8089008050286.96
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)5.90-26.251154.406250625072.41
Kota(Raj)4.7095.83250.705500590034.15
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)3.00200108.003250032500-2.99
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC114.4030200302002.37
Turmeric
Erode(TN)28.2152.328695.5953475141-5.83
Perundurai(TN)26.0085.715090.0053894814-11.83
ChiliRed
Gadhinglaj(Mah)2.00-6014.002000060000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC120.0016700166005.70

Published on November 04, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
