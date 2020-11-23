Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC47.9031500320001.61
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC37.7031000310006.90
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)102.00-82.476971.6054005150-12.90
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-9.093760.1062605625-7.26
Nagpur(Mah)2.00-4.006725--
Aklera(Raj)2.0011.1180.6056505775NC
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6746.10867587505.15
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)837.0076.963995.00108509950-22.50
Rajkot(Guj)132.001204970.101245012375-13.00
Jasdan(Guj)72.50141.67801.501225012125-10.09
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.9042.024793.001188511200-17.47
Vankaner(Guj)15.0076.47335.201150011750-14.81
Thara(Guj)4.32-48.94644.581227812375-13.39
Morbi(Guj)3.60-40144.901165011330-10.66
Beawar(Raj)2.80133.3365.901100012250-29.03
Sami(Guj)2.50-64.29145.301240012400-11.43
Dasada Patadi(Guj)2.4010034.441219212165-10.71
Amreli(Guj)1.4010061.60126559680-7.63
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)10.0066.671077.00250003200046.63
Garlic
Kota(Raj)441.00-3.0825947.607500700087.50
Jamnagar(Guj)283.00-5.354262.0054504963531.52
Pune(Mah)80.00344.442760.0085008500123.68
Rajkot(Guj)60.6051.53288.406000600036.36
Bangalore(Kar)52.001606189.0010000100008.11
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)31.0040.91270.0080008000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)30.00251096.501250012000117.39
Kalapipal(MP)30.00-14.29285.5045005500104.55
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)25.00-7.411134.0081008200-29.57
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)23.0091.67523.0075007500-
Barhaj(UP)22.00NC3553.7080708100-14.15
Lucknow(UP)21.0016.671471.508640870018.36
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)19.20-23.2404.0025003100-30.56
Parimpore(JK)18.00100707.501350013500255.26
Malerkotla(Pun)16.0060228.0028003100-
Etah(UP)12.00-7.691751.807300732050.52
Etawah(UP)12.00300494.5080008400-17.95
Gorakhpur(UP)10.001001808.008035803021.56
Agra(UP)8.00NC466.507350734010.53
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.6049.0293.2070007000-
Azamgarh(UP)7.50-34.78365.007975794025.59
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0050509.0022005000-
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0050509.0050005000-
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-33.33293.907960805013.07
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)5.0092.31189.8073006200102.78
Asansol(WB)4.20-6.67225.49101501015058.59
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.50-2.78125.00663066057.63
Sarangpur(MP)3.20-6.403400--
Chintamani(Kar)3.0020048.0080001000077.78
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC24.001095012050-
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.29175.508280842011.89
Basti(UP)3.00NC226.707980798027.88
Nautnava(UP)3.00NC222.0057005860-
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.00-25196.608400835033.33
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.67-11133.66100001000011.11
Nabha(Pun)2.5078.5763.3028002600-50.88
Saharanpur(UP)2.5025166.708050813011.03
Barnala(Pun)2.49283.0823.9772007350-
Bahraich(UP)2.40-56.36113.808750861047.06
Jaunpur(UP)2.2046.67155.9079508400-
Barabanki(UP)2.20-21.43145.3086008780-13.83
Bharthna(UP)2.2046.67143.508200815043.86
Palakkad(Ker)2.00100122.001260012600-19.23
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33216.0014501450-34.09
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.00NC77.0074507450-
Teliamura(Tri)2.00NC58.001220012500103.33
Ghaziabad(UP)2.00-50240.9081508500-
Meerut(UP)2.0010073.9080808650204.91
Lakhimpur(UP)1.8020247.808500850014.25
Hardoi(UP)1.6060133.2078407800-3.80
Bareilly(UP)1.5015057.3068006785-0.37
Fatehpur(UP)1.505093.908320830025.11
Jasra(UP)1.502575.4085508750-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-55.88164.3080158100-1.66
Ajuha(UP)1.50-6.2598.5084008600-2.89
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.14117.608500850022.66
Pattikonda(Pun)1.40-30101.4135002500-20.45
Maigalganj(UP)1.30-7.14107.8084408440-
Jhansi(UP)1.20-45.45138.2075307535-6.46
Raibareilly(UP)1.205051.508200820079.82
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-45.4584.807950797533.61
Soharatgarh(UP)1.2033.3376.907950800021.93
Achalda(UP)1.20NC110.0081008100-19.00
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-40174.908000800027.49
Shamli(UP)1.20-2059.1081108230189.64
Firozepur City(Pun)1.1057.1435.2027503300-54.17
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC35.70290002900020.83
Bathinda(Pun)1.00NC48.5080007500-
Sirhind(Pun)1.002514.7030003000-45.45
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC54.5088008850208.77
Amroha(UP)1.00-33.3372.4067606790-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC81.808100830028.57
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-50170.009000890030.72
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.67120.9084008400546.15
Bindki(UP)1.0011.1122.408310855031.90
Jafarganj(UP)1.00NC14.0087008850278.26
Rasda(UP)1.00-44.44143.5083008300-
Chorichora(UP)1.00-50330.908050800037.25
Choubepur(UP)1.00NC61.6084258350389.83
Banda(UP)0.8033.3324.4075307515-
Gadaura(UP)0.80-60309.307900780036.21
Karvi(UP)0.8033.336.2075157500116.88
Vishalpur(UP)0.80NC16.10678068009.18
Sandila(UP)0.80NC11.5078207700-1.01
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC46.808650865020.14
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-46.15549.608500850060.38
Auraiya(UP)0.7016.679.608000815014.29
Devariya(UP)0.70-30165.907980802020.00
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-12.563.6086208550-12.93
Rudauli(UP)0.7016.6783.70862088007.75
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC13.201680012400-13.40
Khanna(Pun)0.60-62.564.2070007000180.00
Unnao(UP)0.60-14.2942.207900785036.21
Utraula(UP)0.60-2542.4086008650-
Paliakala(UP)0.60-33.3365.608520852017.84
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)30.002001274.406000600050.00
Jasdan(Guj)1.00NC9.0057505250-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC128.003250032500NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC132.603040030400-5.88
Turmeric
Erode(TN)27.58-25.549074.3352145147-12.41
Perundurai(TN)16.007005462.0048995225-16.74
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)104.00-36.971666.00132501224043.24
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC132.001710017300-8.06
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC22.601450017500-29.27

Published on November 23, 2020