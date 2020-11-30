Spices Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Black pepper
Madikeri(Kar)9.00-10340.003150031400-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC50.9032000315003.23
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC39.7031000310006.90
Chili Red
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-2.0016700--
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-1.2014500--
Corriander seed
Rajkot(Guj)52.005503880.10600058754.35
Aklera(Raj)4.0010088.6055305650-2.12
Cummin Seed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)60.00-54.725355.101227512350-14.16
Halvad(Guj)9.46-92.261500.341225012250-16.67
Amreli(Guj)4.50221.4370.601245012655-12.94
Dry Chillies
Dahod(Guj)19.100.53248.401900019000-2.56
Garlic
Pune(Mah)82.002.52924.0077508500121.43
Rajkot(Guj)35.00-17.653443.406000450036.36
Bewar(UP)20.00-33.33100.005500650041.03
Malerkotla(Pun)10.0025207.0065009000-
Chintamani(Kar)5.0066.6764.006000800033.33
Gadaura(UP)3.5075320.307900790036.21
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC30.001095010950-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.9610.86139.58100001000011.11
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC126.001260012600-19.23
Barnala(Pun)1.40-43.7826.7780007200-
Jasra(UP)1.20-4081.8085508550-
Shamli(UP)1.10-8.3363.7079458050183.75
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6714.601640016800-15.46
Ginger(Dry)
Malerkotla(Pun)12.00-24.002800--
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-4.001350--
Shillong(Meh)2.00NC8.0045004200-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00-2.0029000--
Methi Seeds
Rajkot(Guj)10.20-661354.805750575564.29
Pepper garbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.50-9098.00322503275014.16
Kasargod(Ker)0.60-1.2031000--6.34
Pepper ungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC135.203280030400-0.91
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50130.003150032500NC
Turmeric
Erode(TN)17.21-66.549211.6350395297-14.52
Perundurai(TN)15.00NC5522.0051395299-9.83

Published on November 30, 2020
spices and condiments
