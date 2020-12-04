Spices Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Black pepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-4040.9031000310006.90
Chili Red
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.001610017100-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC3.601440014400-
Corriander seed
Rajkot(Guj)21.50-17.314031.10630059009.09
Choubepur(UP)1.303050.70835085801.21
Cummin Seed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)60.00NC5715.101212512475-16.00
Sami(Guj)1.50-40158.901200012000-14.29
Malpura(Raj)0.8033.332.201050011900-
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-85.71202.101074010625-15.93
Garlic
Ghiraur(UP)110.0022.222427.407200750048.45
Rajkot(Guj)32.50-5.83641.405200525018.18
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)27.00-12.9324.0040008000-27.27
Barhaj(UP)26.008.333673.7081258145-16.24
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)14.007.69114.0075008250-
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)13.00-43.48651.0070007000-
Gorakhpur(UP)6.0071.431849.408240826024.66
Shrirampur(Mah)4.0030025.006000650031.87
Mathura(UP)3.8090252.6072007300-21.74
Durg(Cht)3.007.14505.0085007500-
Khanna(Pun)3.0040071.4070008000180.00
Gadaura(UP)3.00200328.307700790032.76
Maharajganj(UP)3.00NC46.008200810054.72
Lucknow(UP)2.90-88.41663.308600860017.81
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-16.6736.9078007800-8.24
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.40-7.69203.006200650072.22
Robertsganj(UP)2.2029.4192.608015794534.71
Hospet(Kar)2.00-33.3335.0032003800-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00100136.001260012600-19.23
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.0010083.0099507950-
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00100523.0050005000-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20178.30820082150.61
Barabanki(UP)1.60-11.11160.1088008650-13.73
Golagokarnath(UP)1.5015.38128.808560855023.52
Basti(UP)1.40-17.65238.508200815031.41
Fatehpur(UP)1.4016.6799.108320834025.11
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.308.33111.405600600033.33
Moga(Pun)1.20-14.2942.6060005000-14.29
Raibareilly(UP)1.20NC53.908200820079.82
Achalda(UP)1.2020118.8080508500-23.33
Lakhimpur(UP)1.2020254.008550855012.35
Balrampur(UP)1.2020132.3085008500553.85
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)1.00NC7.601150011500-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-28.57117.8084808480-
Shamli(UP)1.00-9.0967.9078507850180.36
Vadhvan(Guj)0.905013.5087507250-
Gondal(UP)0.905096.8082508450-19.12
Choubepur(UP)0.90-1069.8085008475394.19
Pattikonda(Pun)0.80-42.86103.018600350091.11
Chandausi(UP)0.80-20129.3067756770-12.86
Kasganj(UP)0.80-2092.407360735037.31
Sandila(UP)0.8014.2916.10801080000.13
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2951.408500865018.06
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.2968.2083108250-16.06
Karvi(UP)0.60-257.4075007515116.45
Ginger(Dry)
Ludhiana(Pun)8.0033.3338.0019001900-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.3314.0012501450-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.80-3.603000--
Nabha(Pun)1.10-26.675.2029002900-
Methi Seeds
Rajkot(Guj)10.003001399.805250550023.53
Pepper ungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC142.003250032500NC
Turmeric
Erode(TN)52.02-33.019577.5952545284-8.77
Perundurai(TN)31.0063.165622.0050235293-13.83

Published on December 04, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
