Spices Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:32:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)121.0095.161788.00151251251337.50
Black pepper
Puttur(Kar)2.0010013.0027000267502.86
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC46.903050031000-4.69
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.70-12.541.5531500315008.62
Chili Red
Nagpur(Mah)297.0055.5976.001250013250-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC12.001560015600-
Faizabad(UP)0.70-1.4019500--
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC4.801470014400-
Corriander seed
Kota(Raj)83.004.47386.6051505000-11.21
Bangalore(Kar)18.005.881553.00925010000-4.15
Rajkot(Guj)17.00-20.934065.10585063001.30
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.20372.7322.7063005675-1.56
Faizabad(UP)1.40-17.6528.5094008500-6.00
Choubepur(UP)1.0042.8656.30840083501.82
Cummin Seed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)172.00-79.454339.001202510850-14.11
Rajkot(Guj)60.00NC5835.101275012125-11.67
Merta City(Raj)37.20-85.641230.301300012300-13.33
Jasdan(Guj)30.00-57.141001.501262512500-8.18
Sami(Guj)3.60140166.101240012000-10.63
Vankaner(Guj)3.00-80341.201150011500-17.86
Morbi(Guj)2.30-36.11149.501171511650-10.16
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.80-81.82130.301103011640-12.43
Dry Chillies
Sindhanur(Kar)21.00-51.16463.0089001010034.85
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-15.791147.00335002500086.11
Dahod(Guj)4.80-74.87258.002000019000NC
Garlic
Kota(Raj)343.00-54.2129319.605800600045.00
Ghiraur(UP)80.00-27.272587.407300720050.52
Bangalore(Kar)47.001356323.001000010000NC
Jamnagar(Guj)43.00-84.814348.0045005450421.44
Amroha(UP)30.0050181.4067406750-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)27.50101189.0080008100-30.43
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)27.003.851262.501150012000100.00
Rajkot(Guj)24.00-26.153689.405250520019.32
Barhaj(UP)22.00NC3761.7082708250-14.74
Lucknow(UP)18.00-37.931757.308600860017.81
Agra(UP)18.0050526.507450730012.03
Kohima(Nag)17.00-34.005300-NC
Etah(UP)15.00-2570.00730076001023.08
Kalapipal(MP)12.50-16.67340.504000549081.82
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)11.00-15.38673.0070007000-
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)8.1080098.407000775032.08
Etawah(UP)7.00100567.5080008350-20.00
Kopaganj(UP)6.5062.5324.508300810017.90
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00150533.0046005000-
Parimpore(JK)4.50-75716.50900013500136.84
Jhansi(UP)4.50200153.4069757025-13.35
Farukhabad(UP)4.0033.3350.9072007800-15.29
Maharajganj(UP)4.0033.3354.007950820050.00
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-7.89403.608340832531.34
Mathura(UP)3.50-7.89259.6074507200-19.02
Shrirampur(Mah)3.00-2531.006000600031.87
Malerkotla(Pun)3.00-70213.0070006500-
Bathinda(Pun)3.0087.557.7070008500-
Ballia(UP)3.00-2537.008140838040.34
Gadaura(UP)3.00-50346.307800790034.48
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-25254.9079007950-
Nabha(Pun)2.50NC68.3055002800-5.17
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-10.71217.4073007350-21.97
Lakhimpur(UP)2.5066.67262.008460858011.17
Basti(UP)2.2029.41246.308315826033.25
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.06-22.26149.00800010000-11.11
Palakkad(Ker)2.00100142.001160011600-25.64
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.00NC87.0079509950-
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010066.0092001180053.33
Robertsganj(UP)2.0010098.608000803534.45
Saharanpur(UP)2.00NC181.70784078408.14
Fatehpur(UP)1.9018.75106.108320826025.11
Thandla(MP)1.7054.555.6045003550-
Durg(Cht)1.60-5.88511.6090009000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.60-33.33206.2078006200116.67
Jasra(UP)1.60-23.8195.0082208450-
Khagaria (UP)1.60-3.206000--
Jalore(Raj)1.5127.97197.01780082005279.31
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505064.5087508950207.02
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2595.0081008500-17.35
Bareilly(UP)1.5066.6766.50684068000.22
Maigalganj(UP)1.5050120.8084008480-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-40186.3080858000-0.80
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC138.3085008700507.14
Rasda(UP)1.5050153.7081508175-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.5015.38134.408450857070.02
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4040184.308320827032.59
Bharthna(UP)1.30-13.33149.108050805041.23
Bahraich(UP)1.20-66.67137.208200825037.82
Kasganj(UP)1.20-14.2997.607390734037.87
Pattikonda(Pun)1.1037.5105.2197008600115.56
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-66.6772.0060006000-42.86
Budalada(Pun)1.00-2.009500--
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-90177.9080707900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC87.807840785024.44
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67123.2080008000-23.81
Devariya(UP)1.00-60179.908345823025.49
Hardoi(UP)1.00-28.57141.8017408040-80.62
Shamli(UP)1.00-16.6772.3078407830180.00
Kannauj(UP)1.0042.8617.4081008200-
Sandila(UP)1.002518.10803080100.38
Gondal(UP)0.9012.5100.2080008050-21.57
Chandausi(UP)0.90-25133.5067506740-13.18
Choubepur(UP)0.90NC73.4086008580400.00
Vadhvan(Guj)0.80-11.1115.1077508750-
Banda(UP)0.80-2028.0074507530-
Unnao(UP)0.8014.2945.208200817541.38
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-2023.1068506845-9.99
Akbarpur(UP)0.80NC69.8081008310-18.18
Utraula(UP)0.7016.6746.2080008400-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2915.801480016400-11.90
Rudauli(UP)0.60NC87.30850086406.25
Ginger(Dry)
Phagwara(Pun)18.20-36.402700--
Malerkotla(Pun)18.005060.0027002800-
Jaleswar(Ori)10.00-20.005000--
Ludhiana(Pun)7.00-12.552.0019001900-
Katwa(WB)6.00-12.004500--
Bolpur(WB)4.50-16.6719.8038005000-
Nabha(Pun)3.60227.2712.4030002900-
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC32.0038503850-
Firozepur City(Pun)2.50-5.002850--
Pattikonda(Pun)1.80NC7.2032003000-
Sirhind(Pun)1.6033.335.6030003000-
Methi Seeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)22.301386.67179.305600575031.76
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-501409.805400525027.06
Kota(Raj)3.00150284.105000550018.68
Jamnagar(Guj)2.00-4.004638--
Pepper garbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00-66.67106.0032250322506.61
Pepper ungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC143.0033200330000.30
Soanf
Lakhani(Guj)4.00-77.78190.0047304000-
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)35.00-2.785764.0051034608-9.51
Erode(TN)31.35-7.859708.3351845214-6.43
Faizabad(UP)1.00-28.5738.801000010000-9.09

Published on December 11, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
