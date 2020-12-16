Spices Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:31:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)270.00123.142328.00142631512529.66
Black pepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.8014.2943.1531500315008.62
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)11.0017549.00350000350000-20.45
Chili Red
Mumbai(Mah)62.00-124.0025000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC16.001550015500-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC7.201430014500-
Corriander seed
Kota(Raj)86.00104.767642.6049505100-14.66
Mumbai(Mah)49.00226.67725.001300013000-7.14
Halvad(Guj)1.24-75.21024.1452505500-16.67
Choubepur(UP)1.202060.70850084753.03
Cummin Seed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)150.00-12.794639.001160012025-17.14
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)30.40-36.535060.401103711105-18.85
Jasdan(Guj)10.00-69.231086.501162512250-15.45
Halvad(Guj)9.64-31.441547.741200012000-16.67
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)4.20425138.701059511030-15.88
Sami(Guj)3.6012.5179.701225012375-12.03
Vankaner(Guj)3.5016.67348.201100011500-21.43
Rapar(Guj)3.2033.3387.201200511665-
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-93.1217.001500015000-34.78
Dry Chillies
Sindhanur(Kar)133.00533.33729.0011000890066.67
Garlic
Kota(Raj)353.00104.0530371.606000650050.00
Jamnagar(Guj)187.00334.884722.0043004500398.26
Lucknow(UP)31.508.621878.308400840015.07
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)30.00NC1382.50110001050091.30
Barhaj(UP)26.0018.183857.7082508250-14.95
Rajasamand(Raj)20.0033.33441.50700070007.69
Agra(UP)20.00-4.76608.507400746011.28
Kohima(Nag)16.006.6796.00570058007.55
Etah(UP)15.00251805.807350739051.55
Ludhiana(Pun)12.00200565.0023004600-
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)10.00-9.09693.0075007000-
Etawah(UP)7.5015.38595.5076007600-24.00
Kopaganj(UP)6.804.62338.108300830017.90
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-401881.408350834526.32
Azamgarh(UP)5.5057.14414.608320834031.02
Mathura(UP)4.205276.0073807380-19.78
Jhansi(UP)4.005.26169.0069456950-13.73
Lakhimpur(UP)4.0014.29277.008380842010.12
Maharajganj(UP)4.0033.3368.0030003100-43.40
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.80-5575.208000800050.94
Khanna(Pun)3.00328.5778.8070007000180.00
Ballia(UP)3.00NC196.50801081608.24
Basti(UP)2.5025255.308300830033.01
Bareilly(UP)2.2046.6770.9068006840-0.37
Palakkad(Ker)2.00100148.001060011600-32.05
Amroha(UP)2.0011.11189.0067406750-
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3357.9076007800-10.59
Ghaziabad(UP)2.00-33.33258.9078007900-
Jasra(UP)2.002599.0079008220-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-9.09225.8073007350-21.97
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20195.3079157900-2.88
Chorichora(UP)2.0033.33339.508300833041.52
Durg(Cht)1.70-5.56518.601250011000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.60-46.67215.4085005200136.11
Maigalganj(UP)1.606.67127.0083308350-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.6033.33117.005550455032.14
Bharthna(UP)1.6023.08152.307600805033.33
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC67.5086758750204.39
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC98.0080008100-18.37
Chandausi(UP)1.5050138.5067606770-13.05
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-21.05112.908150816022.56
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-25192.008750880027.09
Ajuha(UP)1.5015.38107.1080008100-24.53
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4040189.108330833032.75
Hardoi(UP)1.40NC147.4080008000-12.57
Akbarpur(UP)1.407572.6080508100-18.69
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.67140.208370840069.43
Barabanki(UP)1.30NC167.9084008460-17.65
Kasganj(UP)1.20-14.29102.807400732038.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.202092.207750780023.02
Raibareilly(UP)1.202058.308200807579.82
Achalda(UP)1.2020127.6077008000-26.67
Partaval(UP)1.2071.4345.008325810035.37
Khagaria (UP)1.10-15.388.0056005600-
Thandla(MP)1.00-33.3310.6040504050-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC27.0060006500-53.85
Jaleswar(Ori)1.00-2.007500--
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC91.0074507950-
Auraiya(UP)1.0042.8611.607700800010.00
Banda(UP)1.002530.0074507450-
Gadaura(UP)1.00-71.43355.307800770034.48
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.33140.3085008500507.14
Shamli(UP)1.0011.1176.1078257840179.46
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC19.4080508100-
Pattikonda(Pun)0.80-27.27106.8195009700150.00
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC54.607950800010.42
Choubepur(UP)0.80-27.2777.2083708350386.63
Phagwara(Pun)0.70-12.582.307200550044.00
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC18.201650016300-1.79
Bolangir(Ori)0.60-1.209800--
Gondal(UP)0.60-33.33103.2080007900-21.57
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.2948.8080508100-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC16.4080008550247.83
Rudauli(UP)0.60NC88.50842085005.25
Ginger(Dry)
Ludhiana(Pun)9.00-40100.0019001900-
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-12.0034000--
Jaleswar(Ori)5.00-5030.0029005000-
Shillong(Meh)3.002043.0035003850-
Phagwara(Pun)2.30-87.3641.0027002700-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.60-11.1110.4032003200-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5022.0013001550-
Methi Seeds
Mumbai(Mah)6.0050112.0075007500NC
Kota(Raj)2.00NC292.105000480018.68
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-80.77197.905170517023.10
Pepper garbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.5050109.0033250322509.92
Pepper ungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC148.203320033200-0.30
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC150.0032500335003.17
Turmeric
Erode(TN)23.32172.439772.0950595068-13.28
Mumbai(Mah)18.0063.64209.001000010000-25.93
Perundurai(TN)16.00-54.295796.0048065103-14.01

Published on December 16, 2020
