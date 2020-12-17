Spices Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:54:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)21.00-92.222370.00150131426336.48
Black pepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC48.903100030500-8.82
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.75-6.2544.6531500315005.00
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-63.6457.00350000350000-20.45
Chili Red
Mumbai(Mah)41.00-33.87206.002500025000-
Sangli(Mah)4.00-8.0025000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC18.001550015500-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.678.601230014300-
Bolangir(Ori)0.60-1.2019800--
Corriander seed
Kota(Raj)94.009.37830.6048504950-16.38
Bangalore(Kar)38.00111.111629.0092509250-4.15
Jamnagar(Guj)35.00401046.00471346387.73
Rajkot(Guj)16.007004101.10590057507.27
Mumbai(Mah)15.00-69.39755.001300013000-7.14
Bhadravathi(Kar)11.00-35.29116.0074616740-1.22
Choubepur(UP)1.308.3363.30845085002.42
Cummin Seed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)318.001125275.001203811600-14.01
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)34.6013.825129.601153511037-12.61
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-54.556027.101192512125-16.32
Mumbai(Mah)8.00300233.001500015000-34.78
Thara(Guj)6.60-47.37682.861212512395-13.16
Vankaner(Guj)6.5085.71361.201150011000-17.86
Halvad(Guj)5.16-46.471558.061175012000-17.54
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)3.90-7.14146.501075510595-14.61
Morbi(Guj)3.8065.22157.101146511715-14.60
Sami(Guj)0.60-83.33180.901210012250-12.95
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60NC41.641156211765-20.60
Dry Chillies
Sindhanur(Kar)84.00-36.84897.0080001100021.21
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)67.00318.75196.00144899443-
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-18.751173.00335003350086.11
Rajkot(Guj)2.5056.25150.201500013000141.94
Garlic
Kota(Raj)427.5021.131226.606000600050.00
Jamnagar(Guj)256.0036.95234.0051384300495.37
Pune(Mah)84.002363142.0070007750133.33
Jaleswar(Ori)50.004900102.0070007500-
Lucknow(UP)26.00-17.461930.308400840015.07
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)25.00150743.0072007500-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)24.00-201430.50100001100073.91
Barhaj(UP)23.00-11.543903.7083008250-14.43
Kalapipal(MP)21.00950386.5045002100104.55
Bewar(UP)20.00NC180.006000600053.85
Etah(UP)18.00201841.807300735050.52
Agra(UP)18.00-10644.507450740012.03
Kohima(Nag)17.006.25130.0053005700NC
Rajkot(Guj)13.00-13.333745.405250525019.32
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-74.476347.001000010000-16.67
Jasra(UP)12.00500123.0079007900-
Gorakhpur(UP)8.0033.331897.408320835025.87
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)7.00-13.58112.406500700022.64
Ludhiana(Pun)6.00-50577.0043002300-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.1034.21585.408500800060.38
Jhansi(UP)5.0025179.0069406945-13.79
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-18.18423.608350832031.50
Etawah(UP)4.50-40604.5076507600-30.45
Mathura(UP)4.507.14285.0073507380-20.11
Lakhimpur(UP)4.4010285.80837083809.99
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.60125222.6084008500140.00
Ballia(UP)3.5016.67203.50800080108.11
Saharanpur(UP)3.5075188.70775078406.90
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC42.00905010950-
Basti(UP)3.0020261.308300830033.01
Gadaura(UP)3.00200361.307700780032.76
Nautnava(UP)3.00NC250.0056505700-
Kosikalan(UP)2.8040231.4074007300-21.69
Ghaziabad(UP)2.5025263.9077007800-
Chorichora(UP)2.5025344.508300830041.52
Milak(UP)2.50-10.71151.6068306820-13.54
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.164.85153.3290008000NC
Chintamani(Kar)2.00NC80.0060006000-40.00
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.33102.0080008000-18.37
Sultanpur(UP)2.0033.33196.008850875028.54
Maharajganj(UP)2.00-5072.0031003000-41.51
Durg(Cht)1.9011.76522.401100012500-
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-28107.208025801034.87
Barabanki(UP)1.8038.46171.5080408400-21.18
Rasda(UP)1.8012.5160.5080258010-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.6010045.5045906250-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC70.5086508675203.51
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2560.9075007600-11.76
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-25198.3079007915-3.07
Balrampur(UP)1.5050143.3084008500500.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.14143.208360837068.89
Thandla(MP)1.404013.4042004050-
Maigalganj(UP)1.40-12.5129.8083208330-
Hardoi(UP)1.30-7.14150.0080158000-13.82
Achalda(UP)1.20NC130.0076007700-27.62
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-14.29191.508330833032.75
Kannauj(UP)1.202021.8080508050-
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-14.2975.0081008050-18.18
Shamli(UP)1.101078.3077407825176.43
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-50150.001060010600-32.05
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)1.00NC118.0060007750-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC93.0061507450-
Pathankot(Pun)1.0066.675.2060006000-
Bareilly(UP)1.00-54.5572.9068256800NC
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67104.807300740036.19
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6794.207750775023.02
Khagaria (UP)1.00-9.0910.0056505600-
Devariya(UP)1.00NC181.908300834524.81
Naanpara(UP)1.002556.60790079509.72
Choubepur(UP)1.002579.2084008370388.37
Gondal(UP)0.8033.33104.8080008000-29.20
Auraiya(UP)0.80-2013.207700770010.00
Banda(UP)0.80-2031.6074507450-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)0.80-50118.605600555033.33
Sandila(UP)0.80-2021.7080007980NC
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1174.80840084203.70
Bolangir(Ori)0.7016.672.6098009800-
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70NC14.4065008000364.29
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70NC81.108300823027.30
Utraula(UP)0.7016.6750.2080508050-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC19.401280016500-23.81
Moga(Pun)0.60-5043.8060006000-14.29
Unnao(UP)0.60NC47.608250820042.24
Ginger(Dry)
Jaleswar(Ori)50.00900130.0049002900-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0020028.0013501300-
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC49.0035003500-
Phagwara(Pun)2.404.3545.8026002700-
Ludhiana(Pun)1.00-88.89102.0019001900-
Shahabad(Har)0.7016.672.6029003000-
Methi Seeds
Mumbai(Mah)17.00183.33146.0065007500-13.33
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-20783.0063008500-6.67
Rajkot(Guj)7.002501427.805205515040.68
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.00300209.905240517024.76
Pepper garbled
Kasargod(Ker)0.60NC3.603100031000-6.34
Pepper ungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC150.803320033200-0.90
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC152.0032500325003.17
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)9.005082.001000010000-23.08
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)41.00156.255878.00543948060.09
Erode(TN)36.9058.239845.8951645059-7.70

Published on December 17, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
