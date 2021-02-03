Spices Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)102.30-204.6012929-11.47
Nimbahera(Raj)1.80-3.601200--
Black pepper
Puttur(Kar)2.00NC16.0027000270003.85
Taliparamba(Ker)1.30NC20.6031000310006.16
Chili Red
Udaipura(Raj)46.60505.1954.301100011000-
Sangli(Mah)10.00-34.0018500--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC15.001530015100-
Faizabad(UP)0.70-12.55.801850019000-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC6.801330014400-
Corriander seed
Mumbai(Mah)27.00107.69248.001300013000-7.14
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-50193.0072507250-21.62
Rajkot(Guj)11.00-26.67598.5052505250-12.50
Aklera(Raj)4.0040022.8052505050-4.55
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-1.208540--
Choubepur(UP)1.202026.3084758480-
Halvad(Guj)1.04-49.0212.5845005000-
Faizabad(UP)1.00-16.6712.0090009000-
Jafarganj(UP)0.80-33.333.0085808550-12.45
Cummin Seed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)54.50-9.171862.201182511900-12.41
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)48.7033.79610.901108511080-14.73
Jasdan(Guj)47.50179.41448.501200012000-10.78
Tharad(Guj)17.30162.1232.301219512230-9.50
Halvad(Guj)17.1258.52280.321187511750-12.04
Bhesan(Guj)17.00466.6727.001095010625-16.89
Mumbai(Mah)10.00-28.5797.001500015000-28.57
Vav(Guj)7.51682.2923.04109529968-16.64
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50483.3311.601075010878-22.40
Thara(Guj)3.48-63.7574.341125211455-14.28
Vankaner(Guj)1.7013.3362.001150011000-14.81
Sami(Guj)0.70-51.1011900--13.77
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60NC20.281175011618-15.84
Dry Chillies
Rajkot(Guj)110.0046.67227.6011500125004.55
Kurnool(AP)30.20-46.808586--23.71
Bangalore(Kar)20.0042.86128.00210002100040.00
Dahod(Guj)8.5015091.502000020000-6.98
Sindhanur(Kar)2.00-93.75398.0067009000131.03
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC88.00900912870-
Garlic
Kota(Raj)100.0028.2110869.5060005300-25.00
Ghiraur(UP)60.00-701290.0067006500-25.56
Pune(Mah)29.00-71.841081.0070007500118.75
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)28.00-3.45598.001100011000-
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-282.007500--57.14
Lucknow(UP)24.00-17.24637.4081007900-32.50
Nimbahera(Raj)22.00-115.005000--
Barhaj(UP)22.00-35.29563.0077407720-19.58
Agra(UP)20.00-20296.5069957120-29.13
Rajkot(Guj)18.00-57.141064.6051755025-45.67
Parimpore(JK)18.00-127.5010000--
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)16.4072078.8065007000-40.91
Jhansi(UP)11.00-12101.3068506860-30.60
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)10.00150272.0067505500-
Kopaganj(UP)10.005.26142.8077807780-22.97
Etah(UP)9.00NC371.0066506450-34.16
Azamgarh(UP)7.2010.77151.0077857790-23.30
Etawah(UP)7.00133.33200.5070507000-37.05
Gorakhpur(UP)7.00NC259.7078507830-32.33
Jaleswar(Ori)6.00-2578.0065007000-
Malerkotla(Pun)5.00-50116.0055006500-
Basti(UP)4.5066.6767.0078007700-22.39
Jaunpur(UP)4.507.1465.6070007300-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)4.20-68.1854.3042004500-32.26
Shrirampur(Mah)4.00-5022.0060005000100.00
Ludhiana(Pun)4.00-69.23239.0052005500-
Robertsganj(UP)4.0048.1540.5070007200-32.04
Mathura(UP)4.0033.3371.4068007000-33.33
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)3.50-85.11315.5050005000-33.33
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-12.556.0078307720-8.42
Milak(UP)3.3017.8625.8066656680-22.86
Nautnava(UP)3.00NC73.0057005650-
Bathinda(Pun)2.504.1726.7080007000-
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC60.0067006700-31.84
Devariya(UP)2.502527.5077857700-26.56
Durg(Cht)2.3021.05239.801250012000-
Deori(MP)2.03-11.354.3240004000-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC47.001210012600-38.27
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.00NC64.0055005500-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.00-33.3346.0064506450-
Chittorgarh(Raj)2.00-5.502000--75.00
Amroha(UP)2.00-33.3384.3067156710-
Bahraich(UP)2.0033.3344.5079007850-24.40
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-42.8658.2078007650-20.49
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-4.7643.9078507700-22.28
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3338.3065006800-45.83
Haathras(UP)2.0066.678.3085008000-
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-5013.2066906715-19.88
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC32.0031003300-
Chorichora(UP)2.0033.3352.9079007800-21.94
Maigalganj(UP)1.8012.536.1077507600-20.76
Khagaria (UP)1.606.6712.2056005500-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.50NC58.206200620072.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.505029.9081008120-30.32
Mirzapur(UP)1.50NC46.9072007210-31.10
Barabanki(UP)1.50NC38.8078507790-32.91
Bharthna(UP)1.5015.3829.1069507000-38.50
Rasda(UP)1.50-2531.0072407240-30.18
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.40-39.1365.8055005500-42.11
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.35-4649.2390009000-35.71
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-13.3340.6078107650-19.57
Bijnaur(UP)1.20NC10.5067206710-20.71
Kasganj(UP)1.20-29.4131.6065806400-34.85
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2020.1074007500-37.29
Kannauj(UP)1.20NC14.9070007100-
Thandla(MP)1.101014.3055005000-
Choubepur(UP)1.10NC27.1076007725-
Kolar(Kar)1.00-1.007917--
Ghaziabad(UP)1.00-5049.5078007900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC23.6078207800-8.64
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC14.4083258275-7.09
Hardoi(UP)1.00-16.6732.4079307890-10.09
Dadri(UP)1.00NC10.0078507540-8.72
Sandila(UP)1.00NC14.9079007850-
Barnala(Pun)0.93-9.597750--
Gadaura(UP)0.80-84.3163.7075007500-5.06
Akbarpur(UP)0.80-33.3322.0083008250-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1119.6078507700-19.40
Faizabad(UP)0.70NC25.5082008300-34.92
Rudauli(UP)0.70NC9.2078008090-
Farukhabad(UP)0.60-5037.6070007050-
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.2915.3079207845-
Bindki(UP)0.60NC11.9078007850-32.17
Ginger(Dry)
Malerkotla(Pun)25.00150133.0028002900-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)22.40-33.33156.9018001800-
Batala(Pun)9.00-9.002500--
Jaleswar(Ori)8.00-11.11240.0024002900-
Asansol(WB)5.60-88.9361.601010010100-
Pulpally(Ker)3.00NC23.0012001350-
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-12.0020000--
Shillong(Meh)3.002036.5036003500-
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00-50105.0018001800-
Phagwara(Pun)1.50-5032.9023002500-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.00259.0027502750-
Sirhind(Pun)0.70-41.676.4027002500-
Nabha(Pun)0.60-6015.9026002300-
Methi Seeds
Rajkot(Guj)7.0070.73245.405000450037.93
Nimbahera(Raj)5.70-10.005000--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.00-52.3858.905000516728.21
Pepper garbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.50-30.0031750-4.96
Pepper ungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.0010045.0034500335009.52
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC40.3032300323002.54
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.30109.0919.9051005600-22.73
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-7538.001000010000-23.08
Turmeric
Sangli(Mah)85.00347.37127.0084006750-
Perundurai(TN)44.00-18.523023.0054555789-7.53
Erode(TN)41.90-47.64842.3455735488-6.74
Mumbai(Mah)22.00-110.0010000-NC
Vishalpur(UP)1.80-6.0010005-11.10
Jafarganj(UP)1.00-33.335.0093509300-0.53
Faizabad(UP)0.70NC24.201020010000-

Published on February 03, 2021
TOPICS
spices and condiments
