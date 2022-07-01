Spices quality evaluation lab, training centre to come up at Guwahati

The Assam government and Spices Board will establish a quality evaluation laboratory and training centre for spices at Guwahati for developing the spice industry further in the region, said State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Emphasising the importance of Assam in spice production, the Chief Minister said his State can leverage its potential for becoming a major hub for post-harvest processing and value addition of spices from the North-Eastern region and one of the major exporting hubs.

Steps are being taken to make the best use of schemes such as PM-DevlNE, One District One Product, and to convert the ‘by-default organic’ tag of spices to ‘certified organic’ or ‘organic by design’, Chief Minister said. He was inaugurating the International Buyer Seller Meet and Spices Conclave (IBSM) organised by Spices Board at Guwahati.

India produces 75 of 109 varieties of spices listed by ISO and has emerged as the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter. The North-East has acquired special attention owing to the quality of organic spices. Assam produces nearly 3.1 lakh tonnes of spices annually.

Promoting indigenous produce

Tage Taki, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Agriculture, stressed the need for adequate technology and institutional support to further develop the spice sector of the North-Eastern region.

D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said the International Buyer Seller Meet and Spices Conclave has been envisaged to promote the indigenous spices of the eight North-Eastern States, especially the GI-tagged varieties of Sikkim Large Cardamom, Assam Karbi Anglong Ginger, Naga Mircha, Bird’s Eye Chilli (Mizo Chilli), Hathei Chilly and Dalle Khursani”.

The programme aims to create direct trade links for the indigenous, high-quality spices of the region with both national and international buyers. Spices Board presented the large cardamom productivity awards for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.