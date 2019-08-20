Spot Rubber ends lower

Spot rubber lost further on Tuesday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹142.50 (₹143.50) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. Declines in domestic futures and the absence of buyers kept the market under pressure during late trading hours.

The September futures dropped to ₹135.51 (₹136.78) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹109.83 (₹109.01) per kg at Bangkok. The September futures improved to ₹115.83 (115.55) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹142.50 (₹143.50); RSS-5: ₹139.00 (₹140.00); ISNR 20: ₹118.00 (₹119.00); and Latex (60% drc): ₹100.00 (₹100.50)