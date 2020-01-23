Spot rubber closes unchanged

The Jabra Elite 75T Review: All set to be a favourite in 2020
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹137.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. It finished flat at ₹133.50 per kg according to dealers. The commodity lost its direction as there were no quantity buyers or sellers in the local trading houses. But it managed to sustain at the prevailing levels mainly on supply concerns. The overall volumes were low.
In futures, the February contracts improved to ₹141.34/kg (₹140.89) and March to ₹144.01/kg (₹143.38) for RSS 4, while April contracts dropped to ₹147.25/kg (₹147.52)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up 0.35 per cent with a volume of 287 lots and total traded value of ₹405.49 lakh.
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.42/kg (114.78) at Bangkok. The January futures firmed up to ₹109.55/kg (₹107.70), February to ₹109.42/kg (₹108.16) and March to ₹119.19/kg (₹117.55) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4 - 137.50 (137.50); RSS-5 - 133 (133); ISNR 20 - 121 (121) and Latex (60% DRC) - 87 (87)
