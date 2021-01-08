Spot rubber continues to rule steady

Spot rubber continued to rule steady on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted unchanged at ₹152 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹148 a kg as per dealers. The trend was mixed as RSS 5 and latex improved marginally on enquiries from the non-tyre sector but the overall volumes were low sans bulk buyers in the local trading houses.

The natural rubber contract for January delivery declined by 0.70% to ₹153.70 (154.78) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹165.14 (163.31) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹117.31 (118.95) and Latex to ₹102.67 (103.57) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The most active NR contract for May delivery was up by 285 Yuan (₹3229.62) from Thursday’s settlement price to close at 14,820 Yuan (₹167,939.99) a tonne on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). According to reports, the outcome of election to the crucial two US Senator seats in Georgia took overseas rubber prices to further highs.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS 4:152 (152); RSS 5: 142 (141.50); ISNR20: 125 (125) and Latex (60% drc): 105.50 (105).