Spot rubber ended in steady note on Friday. RSS4 closed unchanged at ₹167.50 per kg after hitting an intraday high of ₹168.00 a kg as reported by the traders. The grade finished flat at ₹167.00 and ₹162.00 per kg respectively as per the Rubber Board and dealers.
The market seemed to be suffering from an acute shortage of the raw material and it was difficult to find out a quantity seller even above the quoted levels during the latter half of the trading session.
According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries, the demand for NR from India, the second largest NR-consuming country is expected to strengthen during July as control measures have been eased in most of the States following a reported decline in the Covid-19 cases. But despite the anticipated upward lift in the demand for NR from the US, Europe, and India, the world demand for NR is likely to remain stalled due to the soft demand expected from rest of the world, including China which represents more than 40 per cent of the world consumption of natural rubber.
In futures, the July delivery was up 0.31 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹168.99 per kg with a volume of 24 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹136.73 (138.98) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to ₹121.50 (122.47) and Latex to ₹87.90 (89.21) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 20 Yuan (₹230.22) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,315 Yuan (₹153,272.89) a tonne with a volume of 5,03,276 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The most active December futures was up 0.51 per cent to close at 217.5 Yen (₹147.58) per kg with a volume of 313 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:167.50 (167.50); RSS5: 164.00(164.00); ISNR20: 153.00 (153.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 125.50 (124.50).
