Spot rubber ends firm

Charting a holistic roadmap to tackle air pollution
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
Spot rubber ended in green on Tuesday. RSS 4 improved to ₹123 and ₹122.50 from ₹121 per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade recovered to ₹118.50 (117) as reported by the dealers. The market opened steady but regained strength tracking the moderate gains is domestic futures and global trendsetters. The trend continued to remain mixed as latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions. The overall volumes were low.
Natural rubber prices in the local trading houses are not expected to extend their gains sharply in short term as tyre makers continue to sideline the market, an observer said. This may be since they are comfortable with their huge imports. But their absence in the buyers queue is neutralising the effect of a comparatively better demand from the domestic stockists, he added.
In futures, November contracts bounced back to ₹123.63 (121.92) and December to ₹125.77 (123.18) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹104.09 (103.00) per kg at Bangkok.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 123 (121); RSS-5: 119.50 (118.50); ISNR 20: 110 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 98.50 (98.50).
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The phone has four cameras including one that’s 64MP, a gaming centric MediaTek processor and Alexa on board
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism